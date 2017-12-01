“Put Your Momma Where Your Mouth Is” event co-chair Kwaku Osei-Bonsu and his mother. (Photo: Kwaku Osei-Bonsu)

Do you think your mom is the best cook in town? Put that thought to the test at a new cooking competition and event in Eastern Market this December.

“Put Your Mamma Where Ya Mouth Is” is a soul-food cooking event Dec. 15 that will pit local families against each other to win $500 and the title of “Cast Iron Queen of Detroit.”

Organized by the food blog BlackMetroEats.com, the contest is looking for duos of mothers and adult children to cook their favorite soul-food dish, with the mom doing the cooking and the child in charge of plating. Co-chair Kwaku Osei-Bonsu says they’re hoping to get six contestants. The deadline to sign up is Monday.

The real winners are the event attendees, however, who get to sample the food and vote on which they like the best. The party is open to hungry people 21 and older. The $35 tickets include food samplings, and a $50 price point gets you food plus an open bar.

The event is hosted by comedians Quiana “Que” Broden and Delorean “Delo” Brown.

The competition will be held at in Eastern Market on the third floor of 2501 Russell in Detroit.

Sign up or purchase tickets at blackmetroeats.com.

