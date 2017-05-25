Milk-painted furniture is perfect for repurposing pieces for the nursery. (Photo: TNS)

Nursery design doesn’t have to break the bank.

There are a number of cost-saving and creative ideas to create a nursery that is inviting, warm and friendly.

When it comes to creating a nursery on a budget, here are some top Design Recipes tips.

1. Paint. Painting remains one of the most affordable ways to decorate a space. From strips to stencils and accent walls, have a little fun with it!

2. Use stickers. Wall art is one of the most popular ways to decorate a nursery and one of the easiest. Wall sticker art can range from the simplistic to the elaborate, and best of all, it’s removable.

3. Consider going organic. Organic choices from crib materials to cotton fabrics are not only healthy for the environment, but for your baby, too.

4. Go DIY. What could be better than items you make yourself from quilts and pillows to natural wood furniture pieces? If you are handy, making some of your own furniture and accessories can be a fun and healthy choice.

5. Infuse color and texture. From rugs to toss pillows and even accessories, consider layering the decor of your nursery with interesting accents.

6. Add greenery. Plants and trees are affordable ways to decorate a nursery that also help create a healthy environment as well.

7. Repurpose and recycle. Instead of buying a new rocking chair, why not convert your favorite chair into a rocker for your new nursery?

8. Create a mobile. Mobiles remain a constant in nurseries and can make for a delightfully creative DIY project.

9. Go green. From bamboo rugs to zero VOC paints, incorporating healthy materials and finishes don’t necessarily have to break the bank.

10. Consider citrus colors such as yellow, green and orange. These colors will help brighten your space and also blend well with other colors.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

