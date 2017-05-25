Homestyle: Mirrors as art
Designer Marcantonio Raimondi Malerba was inspired by string lights at a village festival in an Italian piazza for the design of these LED-lit mirrors for Seletti. The out-of-kilter shapes recall childlike drawings and add whimsy and modernity to the dreamy effect of the illumination.  Seletti
An allover color-washing is like a painting on a mirror hand-distressed with soft color added to abstract art by Mirror-tique owner Jamie Jaffe for Anthropologie. Because of the nature of creating the 32-inch-round glass, steel and wood pieces, no two are alike.  Anthropologie
Where mirror becomes art: An allover pattern that appears random, is, in fact, a spontaneous spattering created by the reaction between raw glass and a chemical solution. The solid glass bubbles are hand-applied, which lends a moody, almost other-worldly intrigue to the 45-by-20-inch piece from Arteriors, which can be hung horizontally or vertically.  Arteriors
A new mirror introduced at April's High Point Market, the Studly from SHO Modern nods to the haute couture of fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. The fringy cream horsehair and black leather trim on bronze mirror is "tres cray cray," according to the manufacturer. It is 31 1/2 inches square.  SHO Modern
AT HOME for release MAY 2017 BY DESIGN Caption 04: Designer Julia Buckingham was inspired by a brooch for this mirror design for Global Views. The gilded starburst Wall Brooch surrounds a tiny 4 1/2-inch mirror.  Global Views
After spending years working in his family's art gallery, Mirror-tique owner Jamie Jaffe learned about glass blowing. Now he has shifted his focus to mirrors, to forge original designs like this one, characterized by a weathered patina created by using antique lace and colorful dyes. The short mirror from Anthropologie is 54 inches, the long is 72 inches, both 36 inches wide. No two are alike.  Anthropologie
This grouping of Peruvian artisan mirrors from West Elm comes in diamond, hexagon and circle shapes recalls vintage models, painted and embellished with gilt and sometimes beads. Such elaborate designs were found in traditional colonial-style homes. The centuries-old hand-carving technique actually is one used to make religious sculptures.  West Elm
The Portuguese brand Memoir Essence Furniture plays up geometric shapes for this elegant mirror design. The layered pieces of antiqued mirror lend an unexpected dimensionality to the grand piece, which measures 45 by 87 inches high.  Memoir Essence Furniture
The rings of a tree trunk on wood lend gravitas and warmth to this unconventional mirror design at West Elm. A natural tree slice with live edge -- echoed by mirrored glass for the 30-inch Tree Ring Wall Mirror -- makes quite the statement.  West Elm
Scoopy is a shell-shaped mirror by Karim Rashid for Deknudt. The organic, minimalistic mirror cradles the reflection, adding a fun vibe to a room. The cushy geometric shapes incorporate a light source that accentuates the smooth finish and slanting lines.  Deknudt
Julia Buckingham's diamond shapes, with gold-leaf iron frames around mirrors for Global Views, are assembled into a graphic 33 1/2-by-43-inch tall piece that can be hung horizontally or vertically.  Global Views
Like an art deco painting, this 51-inch Merlin mirror by the Parisian designer Alnoor for Roche Bobois plays up geometry, in a mix of mirror and Canaletto walnut wood.  Roche Bobois
Tel Aviv-born artist Arik Levy, whose studio is in Paris, designed this mirror for the Belgian brand Deknudt. The mirror modules, available in different dimensions and finishes, enable endless and unique combinations, from simple to very complex. Called the Parisian floor mirror, it's named for parquet floors typical of many apartments there.  Deknudt
A modern mosaic with a Mondrian grid sensibility, the Aston mirror from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams pairs pieces of clear smoked and distressed clear glass designed to catch the eye, reflect light and add subtle pattern. It features a slim ebony-finished wood frame.  Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
A regularly shaped rectangular mirror (overall about 24 inches wide by 44 inches tall) takes on a dynamic look with a faceted frame that's also asymmetrical. The Deco inspiration, from West Elm, reflects more light than a typical mirror, so it's perfect for creating an illusion of more space in smaller rooms or corners.  West Elm
An artistically arranged set of mirrored circles is preassembled for hanging at West Elm. The multicircles were inspired by molecule strings. The piece is part of the West Elm Collection, a curated mix of pieces that "inspire and transform your space."  West Elm
Strength in numbers: The repetition of circles makes this mirror from Zuo a powerhouse on the wall. The glass work is reminiscent of stained glass rondels popular at the turn of the century, but taken in a thoroughly modern direction.  Zuo Modern
    Perhaps it’s a reflection of the times.

    As we expect more of our home furnishings — to make us comfortable and allow multitasking, all while looking darn good — the mirror has been morphing into an object of art. One that can cost a few hundred to several thousand dollars.

    Not that that wasn’t in its decorative DNA. To wit, all of the gorgeousness of grand gilded Louis XV or baroquey mirrors are historically masters at commanding space in European museums, palaces and villas.

    But this is different. Almost like designing a piece of art that includes a mirror, with the feeling like the mirror is sometimes kind of an afterthought. And, curiously, it follows that trendy period where large-scale rectangular mirrors showed up in so many interiors — on the floor, leaning stylishly against the wall — as an emblem of modern design.

    It started with mirror frames. More imaginative materials began drawing the eye, demanding at least equal time with the mirror. Beautiful figured wood veneers were beefier so you couldn’t help but notice. Fanciful, loopy golden metals, framing like filigree on a ring, or three-dimensional buildups of texture, expanding on traditional elements from seashells to petals of leather to feathers, or unexpected combinations of materials.

    Then came a downsizing, in which smallish mirrors emerged and practically begged for company, designed to be displayed in multiples. Not really a new concept, but one borrowed from collectors, who intuitively group beauties like French guilloche enameled hand mirrors or bejeweled Peruvian mirrors. Today, manufacturers sometimes assemble a set of circles or other shapes connected as a single piece of wall art for easier hanging.

    Some designers began exploring the mirror itself, creating new geometry with smaller parts, divvying up in Mondrian grid segments as in a bronze/clear mirror from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. Some perhaps took cues from tile tesserae or even Parisian parquet floors, as Tel Aviv artist Arik Levy, who has a Paris studio, fashioned a mirror out of long strips of mirror, staggering them to create a single piece.

    Inevitably, there has been an exploration of form. Karim Rashid did a playful collection of bath mirrors called Reflect + for the Belgian company Deknudt, that play up color with LED lighting. Again, three hung together are more dramatic than one. Designer Julia Buckingham took a star shape and sort of stretched it out, then ganged six diamonds in two sizes into a single cohesive piece for impact at Global Views. The Italian manufacturer Seletti introduced the Luminaire mirrors, conventional round and oval shapes flattened slightly, then circled with LEDs. The inspiration for the designer was strings of lights hung above a piazza during a festival.

    Buckingham, whose newly published “Modernique” (Abrams, $40) explains her decorating and product inspiration mixing vintage and modern style and fashion, channeled jewelry for another design for Global Views. It’s a starburst brooch, hung like a pendant from a chain, with the tiniest mirror as a jewel in the center. A number of new mirror designs are suspended in this fashion, and the chains, leather cords or ribbons lend a graceful, even elegant note.

    And now the very mirror surface is being decorated — kind of like the feel of antiqued mottled glass, but with deliberately placed patterns that almost appear random.

    One overscale rectangular design at Anthropologie has an allover pattern that resembles suzani, the trendy vintage embroidery centered by circles, but actually was inspired by French lace. Another is more ambiguous, actually due to its technique of color washing over mirror. A mirror from Arteriors has a textural surface that resembles a slice of the solar system. And still another, Edinburg, from the same company, is irregularly shaped (kind of trapezoidal) with its craggy surface like a moon crater, looking more like a stone than a mirror.

    A mirror by Zuo features a mesmerizing pattern created by repetition. It consists of a series of bull’s-eyes, which recall turn-of-the-century stained and clear glass compositions called “rondels.” Another, on an uber grand scale, is by Memoir Essence Furniture, a Portuguese brand. It combines geometric shapes of different sizes, some dimensional, whose surfaces have been antiqued to create a composition that thoroughly dominates a wall.

    Still another fresh new direction actually pairs mirror with other materials, such as wood, to underscore pattern. An example at Roche Bobois features a distinctly art deco look, teaming mirror with wood in a tasteful composition. And at West Elm, one-half of a mirror is a live-edge slice of tree trunk, its rings clearly delineated, while the other side follows the irregular shape with a mirror image. The designs are visually reminiscent of the wood with white marble pairings in cheese blocks and trays so popular in housewares.

    “Designers have started to understand that the framing around mirrors is an intricate part of a functional piece,” says Buckingham. “But, all of a sudden, there are so many options, so many different shapes. There’s a total crossover. In every entryway, if there has to be a mirror, how incredibly intricate, colorful is one embellished with stones? It’s not just an ordinary mirror anymore. It’s propelled into superstar status.”

    So the new artistry, much of it playfully asymmetrical, lends more gravitas to the usual spots in interiors — over a fireplace mantel, a console in a foyer, a buffet in the dining room, the bed. The artful mirrors may function traditionally — to reflect views or visually expand a room.

    “I like taking and creating an unexpected mirror,” says Buckingham, “and putting it in a place that’s unusual — where you would least expect it — like a butler’s pantry. Some might say, ‘Why would I want a mirror there?’ Until they see how decorative and sculptural it may be.”

    And for those who don’t own a lot of art, if any at all, this new mirror wall decor offers a cool way to add a grand, whimsical focal point that owns the wall.

