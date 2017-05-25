Historical Pleasant Ridge Home Tour. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Tour time

With summer nearly here, Metro Detroit’s home and garden tour is about to bloom. Stay tuned to Homestyle for more details about individual tours:

June 4: The Corktown Neighborhood Tour.

June 4: Huntington Woods’ 25th Annual Home Tour. Go to hwwl.org.

June 10: 13th Home & Garden Tour of Historical Pleasant Ridge (pictured). Call (248) 541-2901.

June 10-11: Indian Village Home & Garden Tour. Go to www.HistoricIndianVillage.org.

June 14: Franklin Garden Walk. Go to franklingardenclub.org.

June 15: Rochester Garden Walk. Go to rochestergardenclub.org.

June 23-24: 26th annual Grosse Pointe Garden Tour. Call (313) 499-0743.

June 24: Friends of Greenmead’s Livonia Garden Walk. Call (248) 830-6058.

June 25: 40th annual Ypsilanti Heritage Foundation Home Tour. Go to www.yhf.org.

June 25: Southfield Garden Walk. Call (248) 569-4286.

June 27: Trailwood Garden Club of Plymouth’s 22nd Annual Flowers Are Forever Garden Walk. Call (734) 546-1232.

July 8-9: Palmer Woods Home & Garden Tour. palmerwoods.org

July 12: Troy Garden Club’s 43rd Annual Garden Walk. Go to TroyGardenClubMI.com.

July 12: Country Garden Club of Northville’s 24th annual Garden Walk. Go to cgcnv.org.

Need a plant fix? Try the terrarium bar

Build-your-own terrarium workshops are common at garden stores throughout Metro Detroit, but how about a terrarium bar? That’s one of the fun new features at Birmingham’s Stem & Stone, a small plant store that opened on Maple earlier this spring. Its terrarium bar offers a mix of stones and other elements to create your own terrarium. And it offers Build Your Own Terrarium parties, which are held after the store closes at 6:30 p.m. Parties can be held for six to 12 people and the cost depends on the type of vessel selected and plants. Stem & Stone is at 122 West Maple. Call (248) 203-2284 or email stemandstone@gmail.com.

Terrariums have a new twist. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Blue is a survey favorite. (Photo: Sherwin-Williams)

New color survey finds blue is favorite color

Just in time for National Painting Week, which runs runs until Monday, Sherwin-Williams has released the results of a new color psychology study that found Americans want to try more vibrant colors with their homes but often still stick with neutrals. One color expert says using vibrant colors can actually have positive psychological effects. “Emerald greens can be energizing, seeing red can give us a boost of strength and yellow can provide a sense of warmth,” said Dr. Sally Augustin, principal at Design with Science, a cognitive science-based design consultation firm. Here are some other interesting finds from Sherwin-Williams’ study: 62 percent of respondents chose blue as a favorite color; black was chosen 32 percent of the time as a favorite color; 42 percent of Americans associate yellow with happiness, but men are more than twice as likely as women to associate yellow with weakness; and in the Midwest, green, pink and red index higher than other regions; in the South, blue indexes higher than other regions.

New interior design showroom opens at design center

There’s a new showroom at the Michigan Design Center: the Rita O’Brien Design Group. O’Brien says she plans to feature a mix of custom furniture, local artists’ work and some antiques in Suite 115. “It’ll be eclectic,” O’Brien said earlier this year. O’Brien isn’t the only interior designer at the design center. Designers Michael Coyne and Terry Ellis (who owns Room Service Interior Design) also have their own showrooms. To learn more about O’Brien’s showroom, call (248) 326-5353.

Furniture designers sought for West Elm local showcase

Attention, Metro Detroit artisans: West Elm is looking for you. West Elm, which has a location in downtown Birmingham, is looking for local artisans whose works it may be interested in selling as part of its West Elm Local Showcase. The retailer wants to expand its offering with locally produced side tables, coffee tables, dining room tables, benches, stools, consoles and more. Salt Labs (pictured), a Michigan-based company that makes vintage-style, map-inspired designs, has been featured at West Elm. Artisans must enter photos of their work online. Go to westelmlocalshowcase.eventbrite.com. The deadline to enter is Sunday.

Towel previously featured at West Elm. (Photo: Salt Labs)

