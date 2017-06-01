Pleasant Ridge Home and Garden tour
Sean Stokes, right, holds his son Eddie, 2, as he stands with Will, 8, Charlie, 13, wife Barb and daughter Kate, 11, outside their Pleasant Ridge home. Like many Pleasant Ridge residents, the family moved from one home to another in the city in 2009 because they needed more room for their growing family.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Stokeses' 3,500 square house was built in 1919. The Stokes updated the exterior with a grayish green Hardie board.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
An exterior shot before the Stokes redid it and overhauled the landscaping.  Stokes family photo
An undated photo of the Stokeses' home in Pleasant Ridge  Pleasant Ridge Historical Commission
The living room has a mix of furniture from everywhere from Ethan Allen to Art Van Furniture. Above the fireplace are two prints from Target.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The living room.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The fireplace and mantel are original to the house.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A unique star shaped glass light fixture hangs in the front foyer.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A stained glass window from a Detroit church is perched behind an IKEA sectional in the family room. Perfect for a busy family with four children, the white slipcover can be removed and washed.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A full wall and half wall were removed to open up the kitchen. The counters are marble.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The kitchen cabinets are from Braam's Custom Cabinets in Birmingham. The hardware is brushed gold.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A geometric light fixture from ATG blends with the brushed gold hardware.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The dining room. Nearby is an original brick wall that was discovered during the kitchen renovation.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
An addition was added to the house by previous owners. Windows overlook the backyard.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Family photos fill built-in shelves in the three season room. A wicker chair adds a coastal vibe to the space.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Above the addition is a bedroom for the Stokeses' 8-year-old son.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Built-in shelves leading to the bedroom are perfect for books, toys, games and more.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A third floor attic is now a bedroom for the Stokeses' daughter. A dormer window casts ample light on her desk area.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
What was once a dated pink bathroom on the second floor is now a light, airy and modern space for the kids after it was transformed this spring. The vanity counter is marble.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The same bathroom before renovations.  Stokes family photo
A built-in shelf above the toilet is a fun display space.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The family worked with Mike Dargo of Natural Creations Landscape to completely overhaul the outside landscaping. They also re-sided the house last year with a grayish green Hardie board.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A fire pit is part of the new patio.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Outdoor furniture creates a relaxing lounging space in the backyard. "My kids are outside 24-7," says Barb Stokes. "They love it."  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Original leaded glass windows are still in place on the second level.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Pleasant Ridge was incorporated as a village in 1919. To avoid being annexed by Ferndale or Royal Oak, it was incorporated as a city in 1927.  Maureen Feighan
The old Pleasant Ridge police department -- known as the "Dollhouse" -- was built in 1929 and was a landmark for years for drivers along Woodward Avenue. It's currently located right next to Pleasant Ridge City Hall.  Maureen Feighan
The Pleasant Ridge School opened in 1913 on the site of what is now the Roosevelt School at Ridge Road and Oakridge.  Pleasant Ridge Historical Commission
    There’s a joke among Pleasant Ridge residents that once you move to this charming little enclave in southern Oakland County, you stay. You just move within the city. Barb and Sean Stokes are no exception.

    Looking for more room to spread out with their growing family in 2009, they didn’t look beyond the city’s borders.

    “Seventy-five percent of the people here have lived in multiple houses in Pleasant Ridge,” says Barb Stokes. “It’s a great community.”

    Luckily Barb and Sean found a 3,500-square-foot home on a picturesque street west of Woodward with serious potential. The 98-year-old house will be featured on this year’s Home and Garden Tour on June 10 (see box for details).

    Still, the house required some cosmetic work and it took time for the Stokeses to make it their own. They’ve renovated most of the first floor, including completely redoing the kitchen. They’ve also done extensive work to the backyard, removing a back deck, installing two patio areas including a fire pit and overhauling the landscaping.

    “We started with the outside,” says Barb, who worked with Mike Dargo of Natural Creations Landscape on the design and now works with Manny’s Landscaping. “It was over a three-year period. First we ripped down the fence and then we installed a patio. We knew year over year what we wanted to do. We just couldn’t do it all at once.”

    The house is perfect for a busy family that needs room to both spread out and be together. Each of their four children has his or her own room. There’s also a dining room and eat-in nook for more casual dining. And the family room is stylish and yet durable with an IKEA sectional with a white slipcover that can be removed for easy washing.

    Barb, meanwhile, likes to mix up her decor. She switches out throw pillows, art and accents seasonally (or at least twice a year). As summer approaches, the living room has a fun, coastal vibe with blues and grays. The artwork above the fireplace is from Target.

    “I wouldn’t say I have one style,” says Barb. “I get really bored easily so I like to change things up — much to my husband and family’s dismay. Houzz and Pinterest are like the best things ever. There’s so much inspiration.”

    The furniture is a mix from Ethan Allen, Pottery Barn, Art Van Furniture and vintage items. There’s an antique cabinet from the Royal Oak Farmer’s Market and old piano from her kids’ grade school gym.

    Almost all of the decor is with the kids in mind. Barb and Sean have three boys, 13, 8 and 2, and a daughter who is 11.

    “With kids, you can’t be too matchy matchy,” Barb says.

    The center of the house is the kitchen. Totally redone with ideas from Houzz.com, they tore down a full wall and half wall to open up the space. It now overlooks both the dining room and steps down into the family room.

    “It just made it more open,” says Barb

    A large island has seating for the kids. Marble countertops and a marble backsplash add sophistication to the space. Brushed gold hardware blends perfectly with the light fixtures above the island.

    Barb says she “toiled for months” about installing marble but finally decided to go with it.

    “It etches so you can’t be someone who is too concerned about that. (If you worry about marks) Marble isn’t the product for you. But (the etches) add character. I have four kids. I did have it honed which helps,” says Barb.

    Peeking through one wall in the kitchen is some original red brick. Discovered during renovations, it was covered with drywall.

    “It was a beauty of a find,” says Barb. “We were so happy to find it.”

    Upstairs, the bedrooms are spacious. The third floor attic has been converted into a spacious bedroom and desk area for 11-year-old Kate.

    The family’s most recent project, completed this spring, was an upstairs bathroom. Once outdated and pink, it now has a more modern look with white and black tile and marble counters.

    “I just have to do one thing at a time,” says Barb.

    They have the time. These Pleasant Ridge residents aren’t going anywhere.

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    (313) 223-4686

    Twitter: @mfeighan

    13th annual Home & Garden Tour

    ‘A Pleasant Ridge’

    Pleasant Ridge may live up to its name, but early residents actually preferred another moniker: Oakdale.

    According to a 1981 publication by the Pleasant Ridge Historical Commission, “Pleasant Ridge Then and Now,” residents favored the name Oakdale when the community was first incorporated as a village in 1919, but they settled on Pleasant Ridge after discovering there was already a post office with the name Oakdale. They adopted Pleasant Ridge from the Pleasant Ridge Country Club, which was named after a town in Kentucky — Pleasant Valley — combined with a local street, Ridge Road.

    The city, which will celebrate its centennial in 2019, was settled by farmers, says longtime resident Cathie Gillis, 85, a member of the Pleasant Ridge Historical Commission. Eventually the city also drew workers from Ford Motor Co. along with doctors and other professionals, all attracted to its central location.

    “It wasn’t that far from Detroit,” says Gillis, a 59-year resident.

    Today, the city of 2,460 is known for its lovely, diverse mix of older homes: smaller ones east of Woodward and larger ones on the west side. Many of the homes are colonials and Dutch farmhouses and 32 are more than 100 years old.

    Gillis says building the community pool in 1960 really bridged both sides of the community.

    One of Pleasant Ridge’s biggest challenges came when Interstate 696 was built in the 1980s. Gillis’s husband Don was one of the attorneys who fought the project, but the state won and the freeway eventually claimed houses on several streets. Today, a large brick wall shields the city from traffic.

    Gillis, meanwhile, can’t imagine living anywhere else: “I’ve just totally loved it.”

    Home & Garden Tour in 13th year

    Advance-day tickets for this year’s tour, which runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10, can be purchased for $15 at cityofpleasantridge.org or at the Pleasant Ridge City Hall on Woodward or the Recreation Center, 4 Ridge Road. Tickets also can be purchased the day of the tour for $20 directly behind City Hall from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Call (248) 541-2901.

