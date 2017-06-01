Garden Pollinators (Photo: English Gardens)

Ladybug giveaways, weekend gardening seminars at English Gardens

English Gardens will host free weekend seminars this month along with its annual Ladybug Giveaway on June 10 when the stores give away half a million ladybugs, considered the most popular organic pest control for the garden. Garden enthusiasts get one bag of 150 ladybugs with any purchase (limit of one bag per household). Free seminars begin with Bats, Bees & Beneficial Insects at 10 a.m. on June 10. Upcoming topics include Cool Plants for Shade and Create a Garden to Attract Pollinators. For information, go to englishgardens.com.

Go behind the scenes at Pewabic House & Garden Show

Come celebrate Detroit’s creative spirit, the introduction of Pewabic’s latest glazes and designs, and founder Mary Chase Perry Stratton’s 150th birthday at the 27th annual Pewabic House & Garden Show at Pewabic Pottery’s National Historic Landmark building at 10125 E. Jefferson. “This is an ideal time to go behind the scenes, see how the work is made and enjoy one of Detroit’s unique cultural treasures,” says Steve McBride, executive director, through a press release. The ticketed Preview Party Fundraiser to support Pewabic’s nonprofit mission and educational programs takes place from 6-9:30 p.m. June 8. Check out the new ceramic giftware and architectural tile designs and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and music by the Marcus Elliot Quartet. For preview party tickets ($110), call (313) 626-2002 or visit pewabic.org. The show opens to the public June 9-11 with shopping, docent-led tours, live demonstrations and drop-in workshops. Saturday and Sunday will feature live music and refreshments in Pewabic’s courtyard biergarten. For the full event schedule, go to pewabic.org .

House & Garden Party (Photo: Pewabic)

Juried show Art On The Grand this weekend in Farmington

Art on the Grand will be held in historic downtown Farmington from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. This free fine art fair offers fun for the whole family with a variety of artists and activities. The quaint location is an added bonus for the juried art fair known for its desirable size and hands-on approach. Featured art will include painting, pottery, photography, jewelry, mixed media, wood, wearable art, glass, leather and sculpture. The new Kids Art Alley will have a kids market, community mural and an upcycled DIY art activity. While many of the kids’ activities are free, some require a nominal fee. The art fair is on Grand River and Farmington Road. For information, go to artonthegrand.com.

Ply Gem gets to work building affordable homes next week

Building manufacturer Ply Gem is kicking off its Second Annual Home for Good Project with Habitat for Humanity and three-time Grammy winner Darius Rucker as the 2017 ambassador. The project is designed to raise awareness, drive support and help build hundreds of homes with families in need of affordable housing. This multi-year initiative includes a donation of more than $1 million of exterior building products and funds to support Habitat’s vision. As part of the project, Ply Gem is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity’s Home Builders Blitz, a weeklong campaign (June 5-9), where Ply Gem and professional homebuilders donate their time and talent to help Habitat raise awareness of the need for affordable housing. This year, homebuilders in more than 70 communities across the U.S. will volunteer to help build, rehab or repair more than 200 homes as part of the initiative. “At Ply Gem, we have a passion for giving back to the community and share in the conviction that everyone deserves a place they can be proud to call home,” says Gary E. Robinette, chairman and CEO, Ply Gem Building Products in a press release. For information, go to homeforgoodproject.com or plygem.com.

Home for Good (Photo: Ply Gem)

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rwqoHg