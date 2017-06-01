Don’t be afraid to mix blooms of different color and type. (Photo: Hannah Rokes / TNS)

This is the time of year when many people switch over their closets, purging warmer winter wear in favor of short sleeves and shorts.

It’s also a great time of year to transition home decor. The use of fresh, light colors is a wonderful way to usher in summer without appearing too trendy. Gold, yellow and white remain a popular, fresh picks. But if that sounds too bland for your taste, there is nothing wrong with going bold and bright, even if it means sprinkling small bursts of color throughout your space.

Looking for ways to fresh brighten your summer decor?

Here are some top tips for creating a fresh, summer look.

1. Think, crisp, fresh and clean. White, cream and gold are great color options for a summer color palette.

2. Metallic finishes such as gold, silver and even brass can perk up and add a sense of glam to your summer decor.

3. Neutral color palettes can serve as a foundation.

4. Add green. Whether it is by using florals, succulents or accents such as toss pillows and artwork, green is a fresh color for summer.

5. Don’t be afraid to mix color, pattern and texture.

6. Refresh your bedroom. Some areas to focus on include bedding, pillows and flooring such as an area rug.

7. Remember, bathrooms and kitchens count as spaces, too. Instead of ignoring these areas, look for ways to refresh and renew these spaces through an infusion of accents and accessories such as fresh towels, artwork, blooms or a fresh coat of paint.

8. Consider natural elements. Natural elements such as grasses and moss can add a fresh, interesting touch.

9. Add mirrors. With the outdoors in bloom, adding mirrors and other reflective surfaces is a wonderful way to help bring the outdoors in.

10. Swap out some of your darker decor and decorative pieces in favor of ones that are lighter, brighter and more colorful.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

