Get ready for summer with the cutest pom-pom bag around. These festive bags are sure to transform any outfit from drab to fab.

Gather:

■Clover Large Pom-Pom Maker

■Yarn in multiple colors

■Needle and thread

■Bag

Directions:

1. Find a bag to embellish.

2. Follow your Clover Large Pom-Pom Maker’s instructions to make your pom-poms. (We used a combination of multiple colored yarn and solid colored yarn.)

3. Make enough pom-poms to line the top of your bag.

4. Stitch your pom-poms in place and wear.

Dena Fishbein is the designer and artist behind many home, gift and paper products found at your favorite stores. To ask her how to embellish anything, visit her blog at denadesigns.com.

