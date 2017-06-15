Interesting accents create an attractive coffee area. (Photo: Cathy Hobbs / TNS)

When it comes to entertaining, it’s common to dress up a dining table to enhance food pairing or to create a decorative table scape. But why not dress up your kitchen and casual dining areas year-round? Many homeowners embrace the opportunity to showcase decorative elements in a creative way. If you are looking for ways to include these elements into your home, here are some creative tips.

1. Select some of your favorite things.

2. Look for both color and texture. These elements can often serve as your creative guide.

3. Don’t overdo it. In many instances less is more.

4. Transition your decor. Experiment with rotating your decor depending on the season or occasion.

5. Don’t forget to incorporate black or white. White is a wonderful foundation color, while black adds a sense of glam and elegance.

6. Stay away from trendy pieces. It is better to choose pieces that will stand the test of time.

7. Add reflective surfaces such as mirrors. These elements can really glam up your table.

8. Try using real or dried fruits as decor elements. They not only add color, but are relatively inexpensive.

9. Look for interesting bowls and vessels to display your decor.

10. Don’t be afraid to display a minimalist look. Often single items done well can have impact.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com .

