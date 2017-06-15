“Backyard Oasis” by Lori Heiden was the grand prize winner of last year’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Lori Heiden)

It’s time, Metro Detroit gardeners. We want to see your handiwork.

The 2017 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest begins Friday and runs through Sept. 15.

Each week, the Homestyle team will comb through the best garden entries and select one weekly winner who will receive a free home or garden book and have their photo published. On Sept. 15, the grand prize winner will be announced.

There are some fun new twists this year. This year’s grand prize winner will receive a $200 gift card to English Gardens, our contest’s sponsor. And readers will decide who among the weekly winners nabs the grand prize. Last year’s grand prize winner was Lori Heiden of Farmington Hills (see photo). To enter your best garden photos, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos. Only electronic entries will be allowed this year. For questions, email design writer Maureen Feighan at mfeighan@detroitnews.com. Some rules apply. See contest entry page for details.

