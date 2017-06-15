Galvanized Watering Cans. (Photo: Lehman’s)

For stylish garden tools, try galvanized watering can

Plastic watering cans may start to crack and leak when left outside, but a galvanized metal model offers more staying power and visual appeal. The Large Galvanized Watering Can from Lehman’s is made of heavy-gauge steel, which is dipped in zinc to seal the seams, protect against rust and give a nice galvanized finish. In addition, the handle and spout are securely welded and sealed in order to prevent leaks for years to come. Able to hold up to 10 quarts of water, this classic can adds a timeless touch to any garden setting. Priced at $39.95, a smaller (8 quart) size is available for $34.95. For information, call (800) 438-5346 or go to lehmans.com.

Treat Dad to icy drink

With Father’s Day right around the corner, why not go with a gift that’s practical yet not as predictable as the standard tie? A unique selection of masculine wares can be found at Hugh, 4240 Cass Ave., Detroit, like this Clear Ice Mold from Peak Ice Works that makes one extra-large crystal clear ice cube, perfect for Dad’s favorite spirit or craft cocktail. All he has to do is fill it with water and leave in the freezer overnight. The insulated sleeve lets the ice form from top to bottom forcing any bubbles or impurities to the base of the mold. Once frozen simply break the mold apart to release your clear ice cube, and enjoy. The retail price is $35. For information, call (313) 831-4844 or go to lovehughlongtime.com.

Clear Ice Mold (Photo: Peak Ice Works)

Put on your walking shoes for upcoming garden tours

The 26th annual Grosse Pointe Garden Tour, sponsored by the Grosse Pointe Garden Center, will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 23 and 24 rain or shine. You can visit a variety of private gardens throughout the Grosse Pointes, the Grosse Pointe Farms Pier Park, and the Trial Gardens and Veterans Garden at the War Memorial. Meet master gardeners and artists and stop by the Garden Shoppe. Advance tickets are $15 ($20 on tour days) and available at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial, 32 Lakeshore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms, and some area merchants. For information call (313) 499-0743.

The 28th Annual Friends of Greenmead Garden Walk takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 24, also rain or shine, to support the historical park in the city of Livonia. Five privately owned gardens will be open for tours as well as the Simmons-Hill House Gardens. Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 the day of the event and can be purchased at Greenmead, City Libraries, City Hall and from members. Maps are available the day of the event at the Simmons-Hill House and the Civic Center Library. For information, go to ci.livonia.mi.us.

Garden of Bill McGinnis and Steve Dickey (Photo: Bill McGinnis and Steve Dickey)

Home Interior Warehouse expands into Plymouth

Home Interior Warehouse has added a second location. Their new boutique design showroom, at 942 W. Ann Arbor Trail in downtown Plymouth, adds another 1,500 square feet of design ideas to the original 17,000-square-foot showroom in Walled Lake. The second location will offer the same product lines with a touch of Plymouth flair and the expertise of interior designer Andrea Proctor, who has partnered with them at the new showroom. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday with the exception of Thursdays when they stay open until 7 p.m. For information, call (734) 667-2416 or go to homeinteriorwarehouse.com.

New Home Interior Warehouse has opened in Plymouth. (Photo: Home Interior Warehouse)

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2suFoFQ