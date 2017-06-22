Mark and Debby Gentner have two small waterfalls and a pond in their backyard. (Photo: Mark and Debby Gentner)

Water figures prominently in Mark and Debby Gentner’s Washington Township yard.

After deciding to remove their swimming pool, the couple hired a local landscaping company to design their garden.

“They used large ledge rock to make two small waterfalls that stream into about a 1,000 gallon pond,” writes Debby in an email. “We have many different varieties of ornamental grasses, hostas, trees and flowering perennials.”

The Gentners are this week’s winners of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. They’ll win a free garden book.

They’ll also be finalists for the grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card to English Gardens.

And in a new twist this year, readers will decide which finalist wins the top prize. To enter your garden photo and see the official rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.

Only electronic entries will be accepted this year.

