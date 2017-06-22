Meadow Brook in Bloom runs through June 30. (Photo: Meadow Brook Hall)

Meadow Brook blooms with week of tours, workshops

Need some landscaping tips? Nationally known gardening expert and author Melinda Myers will present a gardening workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday as part of Meadow Brook Hall’s Meadow Brook in Bloom series, which runs through June 30. Myers will present “Easy and Affordable Landscape Makeovers,” along with Proven Winner experts John Gaydos and Stacy Hirvela. Gaydos will provide a sneak peek of Proven Winners’ new plants for 2018 and Hirvela will discuss hydrangeas. Tickets are $75,which includes lunch, a Proven Winner plant and a goody bag. Meadow Brook Hall’s Meadow Brook in Bloom is a weeklong series of community events, along with special house and garden tours. Tour hours are Sunday through June 30 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (last admittance at 4 p.m., with the exception of June 30, last admittance will be at 3 p.m.) Tickets are $20 for adults, $7 for youth ages 3-17 with an adult; and free for kids two and under. Call (248) 364-6200 or visit meadowbrookhall.org.

Flag rug is fun and eco-friendly

If you’re looking to add a patriotic touch to your decor just in time for the Fourth of July, Lorena Canals makes a super fun flag rug that’ll add a splash of red, white and blue to any room. And even better, it’s machine washable. Canals, a Spanish designer, is known for her eco-friendly rugs and cushions. Her U.S. Flag ($200) is made of 100 percent cotton. It’s also available in gray, pink and blue if you wanted to use it in a baby’s or child’s room. Locally, Canals’ rugs are available at Scout, 508 S. Washington in Royal Oak. For a wider selection, go to lorenacanals.us.

An eco-friendly flag rug. (Photo: Lorena Canals)

Plymouth’s 22nd annual ‘Flowers are Forever’ walk runs Tuesday rain or shine

Plymouth’s Trailwood Garden Club is hosting its 22nd annual garden walk on Tuesday, featuring eight gardens from across this picturesque community. The “Flowers are Forever” walk will run from 12-8 p.m. rain or shine. Complimentary homemade treats and beverages also will be provided and master gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 day of walk. Call (734) 459-7146.

Plymouth’s Trailwood Garden Club will hold its “Flowers are forever” garden walk on Tuesday. (Photo: Trailwood Garden Club)

19th century Brush Park mansion comes to life as boutique hotel

Meadow Brook isn’t the only local historic mansion blooming this summer. The Inn at 97 Winder, a boutique hotel in what was once a 19th century mansion in Detroit’s Brush Park, is celebrating its grand opening on Tuesday after undergoing extensive renovations this year. The house was built in 1876 by philanthropist John Harvey, who made his fortune in pharmaceuticals. After a storied history — it was a boarding house at one point before it was restored to single family home — today the renovated mansion, managed by Access Hotels and Resorts, features 10 elegant guest rooms with private baths and art curated from across the globe. Rates run from $199 to $499 a night.

The Inn at 97 Winder is located in a 19th century mansion in Detroit’s Brush Park. (Photo: Tom Crain)

