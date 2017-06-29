5 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

He collaborated with Eero Saarinen, hung out with Charles and Ray Eames and curated a show which predated a groundbreaking one at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. But mention Alexander Girard’s name outside design circles — and sometimes, even in them — and the reaction you’re most likely to get is puzzlement.

Homestyle : Designer Alexander Girard exhibit
An armchair designed for Herman Miller dates to 1967.
An armchair designed for Herman Miller dates to 1967. The retrospective exhibit features designer Alexander Girard, one of the most influential designers of the twentieth century who lived in Michigan for a short time. Girard worked across the fields of architecture, interior design, textiles, and graphics. The exhibit is at the Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills.
Examples of the fabrics Girard designed for Herman
Examples of the fabrics Girard designed for Herman Miller hang behind a mid-century sofa.
A fan of folk art, Girard experimented with painted
A fan of folk art, Girard experimented with painted wood figures in the 1950s.
A 1952 armchair designed by Charles and Ray Eames.
A 1952 armchair designed by Charles and Ray Eames. It was produced by Herman Miller and upholstered with Girard's "checker" fabric.
An early plywood coffee table dates to the 1940s.
An early plywood coffee table dates to the 1940s.
Design sketches, 1952, made from wooden dolls drawn
Design sketches, 1952, made from wooden dolls drawn with colored pencils on paper.
Concept theories for the show " For Modern Living"
Concept theories for the show " For Modern Living" 1949 ink on transparent paper.
Republic of Fife - flags.
Republic of Fife - flags.
Republic of Fife - Card game.
Republic of Fife - Card game.
Republic of Fife - Coins and stamps
Republic of Fife - Coins and stamps
The Girard family residence drawing room in Viale Michelangelo,
The Girard family residence drawing room in Viale Michelangelo, Florence in 1927.
A lacquered steel, chrome plated steel, foam, upholstered
A lacquered steel, chrome plated steel, foam, upholstered with Jacobs Coat by Alexander Girard / Herman Miller. A retrospective exhibit will feature designer Alexander Girard, one of the most influential designers of the twentieth century who lived in Michigan for a short time. Girard, worked across the fields of architecture, interior design, textiles, and graphics will open at the Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills.
The Architectural Association School of Architecture,
The Architectural Association School of Architecture, student magazine #35, autumn 1929 woodcut and text by Alexander Girard. A retrospective exhibit will feature designer Alexander Girard, one of the most influential designers of the twentieth century who lived in Michigan for a short time. Girard, worked across the fields of architecture, interior design, textiles, and graphics will open at the Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills.
View of Florence - a study during Alexander Girard's
View of Florence - a study during Alexander Girard's second year at the Architectural Association School of Architecture, London 1925 a watercolor on paper.
A lacquered steel, chrome plated steel, foam, upholstered
A lacquered steel, chrome plated steel, foam, upholstered with woolsquare by Alexander Girard / Herman Miller. A retrospective exhibit will feature designer Alexander Girard, one of the most influential designers of the twentieth century who lived in Michigan for a short time. Girard, worked across the fields of architecture, interior design, textiles, and graphics will open at the Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills.
Girard's home in Grosse Pointe Farms features his modern
Girard's home in Grosse Pointe Farms features his modern design aesthetic.
Tabletop 1935 Marmorite.
Tabletop 1935 Marmorite.
Alexander Girard's Apartment at 159 East 70th Street,
Alexander Girard's Apartment at 159 East 70th Street, New York City 1935.
Andrew Blauvelt, director, Cranbrook Art Museum, stands
Andrew Blauvelt, director, Cranbrook Art Museum, stands in the La Fonda del Sol exhibit for famed designer Alexander Girard.
Colorful patterns on the wall were done during Girard's
Colorful patterns on the wall were done during Girard's days with Herman Miller.
The living room conversation pit dates to 1953 and
The living room conversation pit dates to 1953 and comes from the Miller house in Columbus, Indiana.
An early ceramic work is coveted by Cranbrook's director.
An early ceramic work is coveted by Cranbrook's director. Bowl and planter 1934.
An early plywood chair dates to 1944.
An early plywood chair dates to 1944.
Girard created thousands of items during his long career,
Girard created thousands of items during his long career, many of which are featured in the retrospective exhibition.
An exhibit from the L'Etoile Restaurant, New York City,
An exhibit from the L'Etoile Restaurant, New York City, 1966 from the Sherry Netherland Hotel on display at the Cranbrook Art Museum.
Storage containers - boxes and cartons with swatches
Storage containers - boxes and cartons with swatches arranged and labeled by Alexander Girard -- on display at the Cranbrook Art Museum.
Binders full of ideas and inspiration are part of the
Binders full of ideas and inspiration are part of the exhibition.
Braniff International Airlines by Alexander Girard
Braniff International Airlines by Alexander Girard on display at the Cranbrook Art Museum. The paint treatments lead from one exhibition space to the next.
Braniff airlines hired designer Emilio Pucci to design
Braniff airlines hired designer Emilio Pucci to design their futuristic uniforms as part of a Girard-run corporate identity in the 1960s.
The eyes have it. A 1971 design for Hermon Miller is
The eyes have it. A 1971 design for Hermon Miller is an example of Girard's environmental enrichment panels.
Furniture and fabrics fill one of the large exhibition
Furniture and fabrics fill one of the large exhibition spaces.
Much of Girard's work has an almost childlike appeal.
Much of Girard's work has an almost childlike appeal.
    Cranbrook Art Museum Director Andrew Blauvelt attributes that to a design hierarchy. While Girard worked in a variety of mediums throughout his long and illustrious career, his best-known work was in textiles, which Blauvelt said have traditionally fallen lower on the design ladder. “There’s a pecking order,” he says.

    “Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe,” the first major retrospective of the designer’s work that opened recently at Cranbrook as part of a worldwide tour, aims to change that. Blauvelt attributes the long-overdue spotlight on the designer’s work — he was known as “Sandro” to his friends and colleagues — to a fascination with anything mid-century modern and a search for fresh faces who worked in the genre. “He’s definitely ripe for rediscovery,” Blauvelt says.

    Like the other mid-century designers he associated with, Girard has a Michigan connection. Born in New York, and raised in Florence, Italy, Girard spent his formative years —1937-53 — in the Motor City. “The post-Depression era was a very optimistic time in Detroit,” Blauvelt explained on a recent exhibition preview. “At the time, Detroit was one of the most important cities in the world.” So it’s fitting that Cranbrook, a museum that hosted some of the artist’s early sculpture in the 1940s, host the U.S. debut of an exhibition celebrating — and perhaps, explaining — his work.

    Best known today for his textiles, Girard was, nonetheless, a modern Renaissance man who worked in nearly every field of design, including textiles, furniture, graphics and architecture, says Blauvelt. “He did so many things, and all of them quite well,” he says. An introduction to the exhibition explains the design philosophy that runs through the show. “Reaching beyond mere functionality, Girard conceived of design as a means of injecting beauty and pleasure into daily life.”

    The 8,000-square-foot, chronologically arranged exhibition takes you through Girard’s long lifetime of enthusiasm for design in its many forms. “He had a very fertile imagination,” explains Blauvelt. “His philosophy was that the interior world is a stage” — and obviously, one to be manipulated and enjoyed.

    That’s immediately apparent in one of the earliest displays, “The Republic of Fife,” an imaginary world Girard created when he was 10. “It’s telling because he designed every element, and it’s so comprehensive,” says Blauvelt, “That’s exactly what he went on to become known for later in life.”

    His Detroit years were spent mainly in Grosse Pointe, where he worked in a variety of design positions, starting with assistant to a local interior designer. In the 1940s, he began experimenting with plywood and fine art sculpture, some of which was included in early exhibitions at Cranbrook and the DIA. In 1945 he opened a design shop and, in 1949, moved his family into a house he designed on Lothrop in Grosse Pointe Farms, a project which soon brought him other architectural commissions (unfortunately, only one of his Grosse Pointe commissions still stands).

    Girard’s big break came in 1949, when the Detroit Institute of Arts chose him as curator and artistic director of an exhibition and showplace called “For Modern Living.” Made up of well-designed everyday objects showcasing the works of then-contemporary designers, the show attracted a record 150,000 visitors and foreshadowed a similar exhibition later staged at the Museum of Modern Art.

    In 1952, Girard was hired as the director of the new textiles department at Zeeland-based Herman Miller, a position he held for 21 years. Over the next two decades, he was responsible for more than 300 curtain and upholstery fabrics, many of which hang on cardboard rollers in the exhibition, adding a playful and cheerful sense of pattern and color to the space. His fascination with folk art, which provided inspiration and became a lifelong collection, is also seen in the exhibition.

    “Perhaps his most lasting contribution was to awaken us to the power of the handmade, the unexpected, and the colorful — and to show us that life is better lived with a little fantasy and magic in it,” says Herman Miller Executive Creative Director Ben Watson in the catalog forward.

    Girard moved his family to Santa Fe in 1953. Later sections explore his Western home, his work for La Fonda del Sol, a New York restaurant, and a futuristic and funky campaign for Braniff Airlines, with flight attendant costumes by Emilio Pucci, complete with see-through helmets and a campaign tag line that reads “the end of the plain plane.” “Girard was definitely ahead of his time,” says Blauvelt. “He designed complete corporate identities that were some of the earliest examples of the type, if not the earliest.”

    Don’t miss the “Environmental Enrichment Panels,” designed in the late 1960s as décor for some of the first office cubes; a 160-foot mural for the Saarinin-designed John Deere headquarters, and the sunken conversation pit from a Columbus, Indiana living room (yes, you can climb in!).

    Blauvelt, who collects ceramics, admits he even learned things about the artist that he didn’t know before working on the exhibition. He covets a small blue and white bowl that dates to 1934. “It’s very unusual,” he explains. “I didn’t think he did ceramics, so this definitely came as a surprise.”

    It’s just one of many in the exhibition, which was organized by the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein, Germany, which acquired the bulk of Girard’s estate after his passing in 1993. Other than a small exhibition at the Cooper-Hewitt in 2001, his work has been generally passed over in favor of the better known practitioners of mid-century design.

    Blauvelt said his time has definitely come. “Girard was trying to create something new and different,” Blauvelt explains. “He embraced the handcrafted, the whimsical, the decorative, the colorful, nearly everything that an earlier European modernism tried to banish. He knew about European modernism but took a different approach.”

    The exhibition opened at the Vitra Design Museum. After it closes in Michigan, it heads to Korea and then to Berkeley, California. Blauvelt thinks global attention will go a long way toward restoring Girard to his rightful place in local and international design history. The focus on his life and work is long overdue.

    “His work still resonates,” Blauvelt says. “His years in Michigan were vibrant and formative. My hope is that after this exhibition, people will finally know who he was.”

    Alexander Girard:

    A Designer’s Universe

    Exhibit at the Cranbrook Art Museum runs through Oct. 8. Hours, admission fees, related events and more information at cranbrookartmuseum.org.

    http://detne.ws/2tru5z2