Legend says a dream catcher allows only the sweet reveries to flow down. (Photo: Aaron Dyer / TNS)

Native American legend tells of a night sky filled with all sorts of dreams. To snare the nightmares, the Ojibwe hang a dream catcher over the bed, which allows only the sweet reveries to flow down to the person slumbering below. We hope your kids will be as inspired by this comforting traditional craft as we are!

What to do

1. Remove the outer ring of an embroidery hoop; set aside. Paint the interior ring; let dry.

2. Create a centerpiece: For a circle, use a smaller hoop or key ring. For a different shape, use 11 1/ 2 -gauge armature wire (we got ours at dickblick.com) and tape the ends together; first trace the design onto paper, to create a guide. Wrap the shape in yarn or embroidery thread, then tie it into position with three or four pieces of yarn (you’ll remove them later).

3. Start wrapping! Tie one long piece of yarn to the outer hoop, weave it through the inner one, then bring it back around the outside. Continue until you’ve filled the whole frame, spacing the loops evenly. Snip off the placeholder strings and dab glue onto the outer loops.

4. Assemble the tails: Thread items such as felt balls, faux leather shapes (punch a hole first), and wooden beads onto the string. To attach cardstock shapes to the string: Make two, then sandwich the string between them with some glue.

To attach feathers (we shaped some with pinking shears and painted others with liquid gold leaf): Wrap your string a few times around the shaft, coat with glue; let dry. Tie the tails to your dream catcher. (To add pom-poms or beads, thread them on with a yarn needle as you’re weaving.)

