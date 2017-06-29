Sarah Olson-Rosenbaum lived in St. Clair Shores for 12 years before she and her family followed their hearts and moved to Traverse City.

A longtime avid gardener who’d spent years on her yard in the Shores, her new home presented a blank canvas of sorts – or “overgrown chaos” as she calls it.

“We cleared the majority of the overgrown perennials when we moved in, save a few, and planted dozens and dozens” of other perennials, said Olson-Rosenbaum in an email. “We have gardens in both back corners as well. One with a wide variety of hosta and ferns and another with native plants from our local conservancy.”

Teeming with color and life, Olson-Rosenbaum’s photo, “Our Serene Garden,” is this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She’ll win a free gardening book. Separately, it will featured on the July 20th Traverse City Garden Walk.

Olson-Rosenbaum also be a finalist to winner our grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card from English Gardens.

To learn the rules and enter your garden photo in our contest, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos. Only digital entries are allowed this year.

