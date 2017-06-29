Don’t forget flag etiquette this Fourth of July. (Photo: Istock)

Seven gardens, five homes on Palmer Woods tour

America’s most famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, designed only one home in the city of Detroit — the Turkel house near Palmer Woods. Built in the late 1950s, the Turkel house (named after the original owner, Dorothy Turkel), is made of more than 6,000 concrete blocks in 36 patterns. And while the house makes a statement all its own, the gardens are their own masterpiece, redesigned and brought to life by owners Norman Silk and Dale Morgan, who own the Blossoms florists in Birmingham and Detroit. The Turkel garden will be one of seven featured on the Palmer Woods Home and Garden Tour, July 8-9. Five mid-century homes of varying styles also will be featured on the self-guided tour. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the tour. Tickets are good for both days of the tour, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, go to palmerwoods.org.

Pittsburgh Paints & Stains names 2018 color: Blackhearth

2017 isn’t even half over, but Pittsburgh Paints & Stains is already thinking 2018. The brand has named Blackhearth its 2018 Color of the Year. Described as a “unique black” with purple undertones, it offers a retreat from the constant activity of everyday life, says the retailer. “Blackhearth provides the perfect opportunity to make a statement in the home,” said Misty Yeomans, Pittsburgh Paints & Stains’ color marketing manager in a press release. “Its deep tones provide a sense of security that consumers are looking for in their day-to-day life.”

Michigan Lavender

Festival a ‘Symphony for the Senses’

It’s a big year for the Michigan Lavender Festival. This year’s festival, which runs July 14-16 and celebrates the the “grandmother of herbs,” marks the beloved festival’s 15th year. Held again at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill, 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada, this year’s theme is Symphony for the Senses and will include a handmade marketplace, classes, demonstrations, food, free crafts and kids’ activities and, of course, lots of lavender. It runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. all three days. Tickets are $7 for adults; free admission for kids under 12. Parking is free. For information, go to michiganlavenderfestival.net/.

Keep flag etiquette in mind this Fourth

J.C. Goss is a Detroit-based business that has been around since 1878. Flags are their business and they make flags and bunting for homes, businesses and more. This Fourth of July as you prepare to fly your flag, keep flag etiquette in mind:

■When displayed either horizontally or vertically against a wall, the union, or blue field, should be uppermost and to the flag’s own right, that is, to the observer’s left.

■When flags are flown from adjacent staffs, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first and lowered last.

■ When it is displayed with another flag against a wall from crossed staffs, the flag should be on the right, the flag’s own right, and its staff should be in front of the staff of the other flag.

■The flag should be at the center and at the highest point of a group of flags.

J.C. Goss is at 6330 E. Jefferson Avenue. Call (800) 259-3520 or visit jcgoss.com.

