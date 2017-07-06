LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Materials and technology are changing the face of the bathroom. And with the expanded options, there’s a creative challenge for product and interior designers to fashion rooms that can be spas, recharging spaces or simply mood elevators, with the same kind of inviting, even elegant, vibe of a five-star resort.

Homestyle: Bath Trends
After years of monolithic vanities, washstands provide great visual relief. This one adds a bit of Nordic sensibility. Danish designer Cecilie Manz took an oval shape inspired by a bowl filled with water on a simple table for the Luv collection for Duravit. The washbasin is made of DuraCeram with a glazed exterior in satin matte white, grey or sand, contrasting with a glossy white inner basin with matching ceramic siphon. The console table has gently curved, height-adjustable feet and comes in white, Nordic white, taupe, stone gray, light blue and night blue.  Duravit
Fully integrated sinks of stone, quartz, concrete or solid surface materials are trending. This concrete one from 910 Castings is designed with two large basins split by a shelf for soaps and bath products. Designed by Genevieve Ghaleb of Montreal, she chose DXV's Percy collection faucets because she loved their proportions. She placed a clean-lined large-scale mirror above the two bowls, which reflects a dramatic branching ceiling lamp from France & Son, and storage tucked into the sidewall.  DXV American Standard
Stone Forest always has celebrated the grain and patterns of some stone, like Cumulo granite in this Papillon tub, long before it was trending. The tub measures 66 inches wide, 44 inches deep and 26 inches tall.  Stone Forest
This chiseled marble pedestal sink called Controverso, designed by Paolo Ulian for Antoniolupi, with its jagged-edge, layered and tapering front, is a real showstopper. The sides and top back of the bowl are scored, to create a ribbed effect. The drain is crafted from the same material.  Antoniolupi
Floating cabinets are gaining fans, but this one from Boffi is edgier than most. Its matte black cylinder sink seems to poke through the contrasting light wood countertop, though it's actually a siphon-covering element. Balancing it all are shelves beneath for towels or utilitarian objects. The system includes mirrors, faucets, basins and storage compartments.  Boffi
First, Devon & Devon, an Italian brand, designed this beautiful sculptural freestanding tub. Then it made a rainbow of colors available (actually more than 500), including this fetching pale green. It then designed wallpaper, so that you can choose a bold, large-scale floral scene to evoke a perennial garden. Brilliant.  Devon & Devon
A smaller-scale washstand called Lowell from DXV is designed for more petite spaces, such as powder rooms. This console has tapering light ash legs with a polished chrome spout, a polished chrome towel bar in front and accents of textured leather on the console spokes.  DXV American Standard
Black, especially with white, is a striking pairing in the bath. This matte black minimalist washstand from Lacava's Aquasei collection has a porcelain lavatory and stands on a pair of legs, with its back mounted on the wall. Asymmetry allows a corner placement for the single pole faucet, and a ledge for soap.  Lacava
An elegant new pedestal sink designed by Piero Lissoni for Boffi, the base is crafted from black marble, which stands out against the burnished gold bowl.  Boffi
An unusual pedestal sink from Stone Forest pairs a bronze ore vessel on an industrial black metal base, teaming it with black wall-mounted faucet.  David O. Marlow/Stone Forest
Storage is being addressed by more manufacturers, as this drawer from Cecilie Manz's new Luv console for Duravit. The wood is American walnut. Storage includes handle-free pullout compartments and drawers fitted with push-to-open technology and self-closing mechanisms.  Duravit
A pleasing round shape is the height of simplicity in this tub, part of the Val collection designed by Konstantin Grcic from Swiss bath manufacturer Laufen. The 51-inch circular body is made of a velvety white Sentec mineral cast material, a composite whose name combines "sensual" and "technical." Its single casting allows for production complete with an integrated overflow.  Laufen
Some designers clearly don't distinguish between baths and the rest of the house. In this bath by Susan Jamieson of Bridget Beari Designs, she combines Georgian, classic and Charleston architectural elements with a contemporary Fitzgerald soaking tub from DXV. There's a focal point English Parks wallcovering from Mural Sources to anchor the tub, black urns in built-in niches, a graphic marble floor tile and real furniture, with an elegant sink (at right) that looks like a table, with ribbed marble apron and black legs with brass sabots. All in black and white -- with a little pop of dark green in the velvet seat cushion, riffing off the green leaves from the topiary trees in square English planters.  DXV American Standard
The wall-mounted Seagram lav from DXV becomes a focal point against a feature wall of an organically patterned green-and-white wallcovering from Abnormals Anonymous. Designers Beth Dotolo and Carolina Gentry of Pulp Design Studios in Seattle and Dallas, wanted to create a gallery setting, so they let the space open and installed partitions on each side, reminiscent of Palm Springs architectural concrete blocks. A piece of art, a Jonathan Adler chandelier, a small accessory pedestal table and window treatment all deliver style.  DXV American Standard
Some bath manufacturers are thinking about accessory furniture, like this practical stone bench from Lacava.  Lacava
Kohler's sculptural Veil is a new freestanding tub that shows contemporary styling with flowing and balanced curves.  Kohler
Prefer a soaking tub? Rain shower? How about a sauna? With Italian designer Rudy Dordoni's newest BodyLove H modular system for Effegibi, you can configure Finnish sauna, Turkish bath, shower and relaxation area as you wish. Sauna at left comes in Canadian hemlock and ceramics and gres porcelain stimulate perception of the spa space as an environment to blend with its surroundings.  Effegibi
Kohler actually studied the varying size of raindrops and the angles at which they fall to create the Real Rain multi-sensory shower experience. The design of the ceiling-mounted 19-inch-square silicone spray face features 775 concave nozzles that simulate rain by randomly adjusting the size of the water drops and the rates at which the drops fall, as in a true rainstorm. There's a 6-inch dry area to keep the rain away from the face. It's available in polished chrome, vibrant polished and brushed nickel, matte black, vibrant titanium, vibrant brushed bronze and oil-rubbed bronze.  Kohler
The F-digital Deluxe from Grohe is a multi-sensory shower system that stimulates the senses and transforms the bathroom into an indulgent space for physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. With just one touch, the user can transform the shower into a personal spa, controlling lights, steam and music. Preferred water temperature also can be activated with SmartControl, part of the company's TurboStat technology; the top of the control unit also serves as a shelf for bath products and can be detached for easy cleaning. The system is fully customizable to include several showerheads and hand showers.  Grohe
    Today, there are plenty of trends, covering a range of styles, most with a modern edge. And just like kitchens, some of the best, most innovative designs are coming out of Europe.

    First, materials are raising the bar. Stone and stone looks in porcelain or quartz are covering walls and floors. But stone also is prominent in sink design, especially in integrated models. Those all-in-one looks, also specified in quartz, concrete and solid-surface materials, resemble long kitchen troughs that are seamless, crisp and modern. There also are cantilevered versions that place surfaces on different levels, some even mixing media like wood or colored laminates.

    Then, too, some manufacturers such as Italy’s Antoniolupi have pushed the envelope with standout forms like Controverso, a marble block sink that seems to peel off layers, feeling ancient and contemporary at the same time. One part of the pedestal is linear, scored by a milling machine, while the front is rounded and irregular, layered with uneven edges, as if they have been torn away.

    A more streamlined version of the pedestal is referred to as a totem basin or pillar, such as those by Artisan Ceramic. They’re crafted from a single ceramic mold that prevents seams from forming, and their elongated tapering shapes create a minimal and elegant aesthetic.

    Curves, of course, also break up linear spaces. Vessels disrupt the plane of a counter. Some of the newest vessel sinks sit on pedestals instead of conventional vanity cabinets. Piero Lissoni used Emperador black marble (also available in pink or jade onyx) to form a rectangular plinth, into which is nestled a brushed brass washbasin for dramatic effect.

    A few years back, manufacturer Stone Forest paid homage to a memorable era with its Industrial Pedestal, incorporating imagery from the factory floor and utilizing cast-iron legs. Now drawing on the utilitarian forms, a cast-iron leg with fine-tuning gears supports a handcrafted basin in stone or metal for washing the hands and face.

    The shapeliest of shapes, of course, have come in bathtub design. Architectural or sculptural, angular or curvy, asymmetrical or not, many of the designs are freestanding. They are a graceful centerpiece for a bath – when there is space. And for floor plans that may not accommodate that much real estate, manufacturers have played with shape in front, creating an illusion, at least, of an untethered tub that can be tucked against a wall.

    Meanwhile, vanities have lightened up. Washbasins are getting legs. Plus, floating vanities are gaining traction. It’s most definitely a visual boost for smaller spaces, where conventional cabinets seem heavy and, in some cases, problematic when they’re squished into small areas that don’t allow much room for maintenance.

    But with the slimming down, shortening or downsizing of vanities, storage is not being sacrificed. In fact, it’s no longer an afterthought, with some manufacturers thoughtfully integrating it into drawers, sometimes with built-in electrical outlets and practical dividers for all of your toiletries.

    And mirrors have taken on an added dimension – lighting. The sparest are simple rectangles with integrated LED lighting. It’s barely there, like a frosted frame all around or at corners, not at all like the too-bright theater lights from way back. Robern’s new custom lighted mirrors feature dimmable and color-tuning capabilities, mirror defogging, USB charging ports and motion sensors.

    Duravit’s newest Luv collection, a handsome group with a bit of a Nordic accent, also features mirrors with integrated glare-free LED lighting, available in three widths (up to 63 inches) and a height of 47 inches. They feature integrated dimming and mirror heating for defogging. Also in its arsenal are mirrors that are backlit for ambient effects, with indirect lighting on all four sides. The wall-wash effect allows atmospheric illumination.

    Wall-hung toilets, most popular overseas, are catching on here as well. And most who own them applaud the practicality – especially for cleaning. And interest in freestanding bidets has waned because many manufacturers are putting the technology into the toilet seats. The most technologically adept dual-flush toilets start at around $5,000 and feature integrated bidets with self-cleaning wands, air dryers, deodorizing filters. Kohler’s Numi also boasts ambient colored lighting, heated seat and foot warmers, hands-free opening and closing seat and cover, wireless Bluetooth music sync, storage for MP3 files and SD cards, and a plug-in for your device (a remote sells separately for between $400 and $500).

    Kohler’s Veil Intelligent dual-flush toilet includes heated seat, automatic deodorizing, stainless steel cleansing wand with adjustable sprays, LED night light and hands-free opening, closing and flushing. The most recent addition is a wall-hung version that conserves space and allows easy cleaning.

    Matte finishes also are catching on in tub design, where the idea of soaking has all but supplanted whirlpools and even air tubs. Freestanding models are popular because they can be dramatic focal points. So manufacturers are paying special attention to architectural and sculptural shapes – everything from round (Konstantin Grcic’s addition to the Val collection at Laufen) to asymmetrical ovals to angular, like the innovative Askew at Kohler. A number of the solid surfaces used for fabrication can be polished to a silky-smooth finish.

    Matte black, graphite and pewter looks are especially winning fans in faucets. Brass, rose gold and copper also offer warm options.

    And there are no qualms about mixing metals – some manufacturers are doing it for you, as in the teaming of matte black and gold, a really handsome pairing.

    Beyond the realm of fixtures and faucets, some manufacturers have turned their attention to ambience. Years ago, Laufen teamed up with Kartell to develop fun sheer plastic tables and accessories in clear acrylic and even some colors. Lacava recently introduced a white stone stool in a classic shape that can suit a number of decorating styles. And Devon & Devon has even launched into the production of wallcoverings, with 32 themes from geometric, three-dimensional and optical to floral and animal subjects to dreamy landscapes – perfect for feature walls behind those starring tubs.

    The well-designed bath today is a finely choreographed mix. It can, indeed, be another decorated room in the house – with its own personality, striking wallpaper, artwork and even furniture – with amazing function incorporating all the technology available today in storage, lighting and bathing.

