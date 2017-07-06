Water and Blooms (Photo: Angelique Fonda)

This week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, Angelique (Angie) Fonda, submitted her “Water and Blooms” image that depicts her lovely landscape in Rochester Hills, featuring a tranquil pond situated near a deck and a lower stone patio. Other details include a landscaped berm that divides her yard, which is over an acre, and new landscaping in the front of the home achieved through a plan created by Bordine’s Nursery. “Everything is maturing nicely and we are pleased how everything looks,” said Fonda via email. She’ll win a free gardening book and she’ll also be a finalist to win our grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card from English Gardens. To learn the rules and enter your garden photo in our contest, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos. Only digital entries are allowed this year.

