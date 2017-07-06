This is the perfect project to make with children and creates a fun addition to your summer table spread. (Photo: TNS)

A fruit printed place mat is a perfect summer DIY. Not only are they super easy to make, but they are also incredibly affordable. This is the perfect project to make with children and creates a fun addition to your summer table spread. Perfect for pool parties, dinner al fresco or every day at home use. Get creative and try it out.

Gather:

■Acrylic paint (we love using bright colors!)

■Fruit of your choice: We used limes, but you can use apples, lemons, or pears too

■Paintbrush

■White cotton place mats

Directions:

1. Halve the fruit with a sharp knife.

2. Take your paintbrush and apply an even layer of paint on the fruit (if the fruit has excess juice be sure to dab on a paper towel to get as much moisture off before you paint).

3. Lay your place mat flat and stamp away. The options are limitless!

4. Allow your place mats to dry on a flat surface for 12 hours.

5. Set your perfect summer table!

Dena Fishbein is the designer and artist behind many home, gift and paper products found at your favorite stores. To ask her how to embellish anything, visit her blog at denadesigns.com

