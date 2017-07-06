Koi tour (Photo: Michigan Koi and Pond Club)

Koi pond tour coming up July 15

The Michigan Koi and Pond Club will hold the 19th Annual Pond & Water Garden Tour in Commerce from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 15. There’s always something for everyone on this unique tour. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (ages 5-15). Purchase wristbands and get your tour guidebook on the day of the tour at the Pond Place of Michigan, 3505 W. Highland Road, Milford. For information, go to mkpc-se.com.

See the flowers at 2017 Lily Show

The Michigan Regional Lily Society, an affiliate of the North American Lily Society, presents the 2017 Lily Show where all gardeners are invited to enter their best lily stems. Preparation and entry of stems takes place from 9-11 a.m., with stem judging from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and free viewing for the public from 12:30-2 p.m. on July 15. The location is 28775 Streamwood Lane, Southfield. For information, go to mrls.org.

2017 Lily Show (Photo: Michigan Regional Lily Society)

Celebration of Gardens and Art in Romeo

The Friends of the Romeo District Library, in collaboration with the Starkweather Arts Center, will host the Celebration of Gardens and Art from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The 2017 Garden Walk features seven gardens in and around Romeo, from a modest vegetable garden to a multiacre formal garden. Plein air artists will also be onsite. Starkweather Arts Center’s Moonflowers Afterglow from 6:30-9 p.m. features food, art and entertainment from Detroit jazz artists, the Sheila Landis Trio in the historic Romeo Masonic Temple. Tickets for the Garden Walk are $12. Moonflowers Afterglow tickets are $20 or two for $35. Tickets are available at the Kezar and Graubner branches of the Romeo District Library, the Starkweather Arts Center (219 North Main St., Romeo) and Romeo Parks and Rec (361 Morton St.). For information, go to romeodistrictlibrary.org/friends.

Troy Garden Club hosts annual Garden Gifts walk

Garden Gifts, the Troy Garden Club’s 43rd annual walk, will be held from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on July 12. Featuring six private gardens in and around Troy, the event will also include garden art, water features and plein air painters. Enjoy free admission to the Troy Historic Village from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. where there will be an arts & crafts boutique, a plant sale, Doris’ Fabulous Finds sale and a student art exhibit. Advance tickets are $10 at Auburn Oaks, Telly’s Greenhouse, the Troy Historic Village and Uncle Luke’s. Tickets on garden walk day are $15 and will be sold only at the Village. For information, call (248) 854-3728 or go to troygardenclubmi.com.

The Eagle Has Landed: the Truza garden, Troy (Photo: Troy Garden Club)

Art in the Park comes to Plymouth

Now in its 38th year, Art in the Park welcomes more than 400 artists to Plymouth from around the U.S. Friday through Sunday offering paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, woodwork, photography, folk art and more. Continuing their support of budding young artists, children of all ages will also offer their creations for sale around the fountain in Kellogg Park. Food and entertainment continues to be a part of Michigan’s second-largest art fair that celebrates art, food and fun all weekend long. For information and hours, go to artinthepark.com.

Art in the Park (Photo: Art in the Park)

