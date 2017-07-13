“Serenity,” garden contest photo winner. (Photo: Roger Pappas)

This week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner, “Serenity,” is from Roger Pappas. He and his wife, Laurie Wells, take great pride in their White Lake Township yard that features a wide variety of flowers, such as hostas, day lilies, speedwell, ornamental grasses, coreopsis, daisy, black-eyed Susans, Siberian iris and cone flowers. Their garden is a result of years of local plant swaps that started with a single hosta from The Detroit News Perennial Exchange and has expanded to fill three separate gardens where they also grow herbs and heirloom tomatoes in containers on the deck. “Gardening is great exercise and brings a lot of joy into our lives,” said Pappas via email. “It attracts lots of birds such as hummingbirds, finches, wrens, orioles, cardinals and blue jays as well as beneficial insects including honey bees, butterflies, dragonflies, fireflies and lady bugs...” He’ll win a free gardening book and a chance be a finalist to win our grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card from English Gardens. To learn the rules and enter your garden photo in our contest, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos. Only digital entries are allowed this year.

