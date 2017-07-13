The No. 1 indication of an enviable beach house is a sign that indicates the beach is only a stone’s throw away. (Photo: TNS)

The Fourth of July may have come and gone, but summer is just getting started — and this means it’s time to squeeze in as much time at the beach as possible. But on the off chance that your summer Fridays drag late or you can’t seem to get away, we’ve got an alternative solution: a staycation. Yes, it’s possible to achieve the carefree coastal look in your space, even if you live in downtown Manhattan.

Just like a good top knot and denim cutoffs signify that you’re clearly heading to the coast, there are decorating indicators that can trick you into believing you’re at the beach without ever leaving your apartment. So how do you turn your apartment into a breezy coastal-inspired space? With the clever use of natural textures, linens, art, and nods to the beach. Ahead, seven coastal decorating ideas that will make you want to stay home when others are at the beach.

Bring the outside in

Hamptons-based interior designer Tamara Magel firmly believes that beach homes should be decorated with textures, not colors. When decorating with neutral tones and organic textures, add some life with beautiful lush greenery for an instantly carefree, outdoorsy vibe.

Get inspired by coastline

Want to be inspired by the coastal lifestyle even if you’re nowhere near it? Do like L.A-based blogger Jacey Duprie and decorate with oversize beach photography. After all, who wouldn’t want to stare at the Amalfi coast all day?

Keep things light

The Apartment by The Line perfectly embodies the easy, breezy beachfront nature of coastal homes with its Hamptons pop-up last summer in Amagansett. The secret: They kept every finish in a light wood or neutral tone with just a few pops of black and color here and there.

Use natural materials

If there’s one thing that doesn’t belong in a beach house, it’s anything overly ornate or gilded. Instead, do as the architects at Workshop APD, and focus on using natural materials and textures.

Give a nautical nod

A subtle nautical nod always has a place in a beach house, so long as it’s done tastefully. Rounded brass mirrors and industrial pendants provide just enough coastal flair without falling into a themed-decor trap.

Always be beach-ready

The No. 1 indication of an enviable beach house is a sign that indicates the beach is only a stone’s throw away. In your entryway, add woven baskets and beach towels to your set of hooks, even if you may not need them. Straw hats are equally acceptable.

Decorate in all white

Interior designer Leanne Ford understood that the breezy nature of a beach house started with an all-white interior. If you want to get a carefree coastal look, try whitewashing your floors and ceilings and decorating with mostly white furniture.

