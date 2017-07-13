Forester Leather Gloves (Photo: fieldsandlane.com)

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Get inspired with Detroit Garden Works annual ‘cruise’

Detroit Garden Works in Sylvan Lake presents its 10th Annual Garden Cruise from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday (rain or shine) featuring a tour of gardens designed, planted and/or inspired by owner Deborah Silver. All proceeds go directly to the Greening of Detroit, an organization that plants, teaches and leads the effort toward a greener Detroit. Since 2008, the Garden Cruise has raised $107,000 in support of this mission. Tickets for the tour only are $35 per person and $50 for tour and cocktail reception. Purchase through Detroit Garden Works (in person or by phone with credit card) or Eventbrite. For information, call 248-335-8089 or go to thegardencruise.org.

Studio Newport moving sale this weekend

Studio Newport will hold a moving sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Formerly known as Newport Furnishings, their new name reflects their primary focus on in-home consultations, 3D modeling and space planning. Because founder Lisa Leppek believes everyone deserves good design, she and her design staff now work by appointment to accommodate clients’ busy schedules and they’ll continue to offer quality furniture lines at affordable prices. The moving sale will include their entire inventory discounted 50 percent or more at their Wixom location, 52504 Grand River Ave. For information, call 248-679-8910 or go to studionewport.com.

Leather gloves are flexible, washable

Keep your hands protected during outdoor chores like yard cleanup, gardening and home improvement projects. Forester leather gloves feature a tapered wrist and a two-tone design in goatskin leather that’s durable, flexible and washable with a flex-line across the back for greater flexibility. Each glove is lined for coolness in the summer and warmth in the winter and they can also double as driving gloves. Women’s gloves sell for $32 and the men’s are $36 per pair. They are available at fine garden centers and fieldsandlane.com.

Warren Garden Club hosting community walk

The Warren Garden Club presents the 18th annual Community Garden Walk from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday (rain or shine). This year’s tour will go beyond beautiful flowers and plants with water features, unique landscape designs, creative uses for architectural pieces and more. Tickets, which are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the walk, can be purchased at Eckert’s Greenhouse & Perennials, Greco’s Nursery, Jim’s Florist and Downing’s Flowers & Gifts. For information, call 586-582-9708.

Garden walk (Photo: Warren Garden Club)

