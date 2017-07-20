When designers look to infuse color into a space, glass isn’t typically their first choice. While glass can lend itself to multiple applications, glass is often viewed as too transparent a medium to use to add color to a space. However, if one selects the right glass pieces, glass can not only add color, but also interest and dimension to a space as well.
If considering decorating with glass, here are some overall do’s and don’ts.
Do
■Consider using glass objects of all one color. This can help make a powerful color statement.
■Consider incorporating other glass decorative pieces in your space such as lighting.
■Mix opaque glass with glass selections that may be more transparent.
■Consider using warm tones of glass such as amber.
■Use interesting shapes of glass, such as those that may have objects embedded within the glass or interesting and unusual shapes and sizes. Blown glass lends itself to a large array of possibilities.
Don’t
■Be afraid to use more than one glass item together in the same vignette. Sometimes decorative glass items placed in a series can be a powerful presentation.
■Use too many clear or transparent surfaces. They will likely vanish amid your decor.
■Place glass decorative objects on a glass surface. To really highlight your decorative glass items, placement on a solid surface such as wood or stone is best.
■Forget white and black are colors. White or glass decorative selections can blend well with other colors in space without clashing.
■Overlook the power of investing in quality pieces of decorative glass. Nearly all high-end glass is created by the hand of a skilled artisan and should stand the test of time without being trendy.
