The Brownlees of Shelby Township converted a dead tree into a quaint little tree house. (Photo: Sheila Brownlee)

When a massive tree died in their Shelby Township yard, Sheila Brownlee and her husband didn’t just cut it down.

They did something better: They turned it into a tiny treehouse with a door, window, roof, even a chimney.

“When our giant tree died we felt it needed to still be a focal point of our garden,” says Brownlee in her entry to Homestyle’s Garden Photo Contest. “With help from a good friend we were able to create this!”

Brownlee’s photo, “Our Little ‘Tree House’” is this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She’ll win a free home or gardening book. She’ll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card to English Gardens.

To enter your best garden photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.

