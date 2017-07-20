June & December’s Garden Flavors napkin set features dill, basil, oregano and cilantro. (Photo: June & December)

Herbs that won’t spoil: Napkins from June & December

Who says wildflowers and herbs have to be restricted to your garden? June & December is an adorable Metro Detroit-based design company that makes a range of pillows, towels and stationery with a rustic, outdoorsy feel. Run by husband and wife duo Nick and Katie Forte — Nick is a former event planner, Katie is an artist and designer — their Garden Flavors napkin set features flour sack napkins imprinted with dill, basil, oregano and cilantro sure “to spice up any table,” according to the company’s website. Made of 100 percent flour sack cotton, the napkins are printed with eco-friendly ink and are machine-washable. They’re also safe to bleach. A set of four is $38. Go to junedecember.com.

Boston-Edison concert features local jazz ensemble

The Historic Boston-Edison District’s Sounds of Music concert series, now in its seventh season, continues August 5 with the funky Latin jazz ensemble, Soneo (pictured). Pianist Bill Meyer leads the ensemble, which also features several local noted Latin jazz musicians. The 7:30 p.m. concert will be in the backyard of a beautiful Boston-Edison home. Tickets are $45 per person (if purchased by July 26) and a summer-themed meal and drinks are included. Ticket prices will increase to $55 per person after July 26. Tickets are available only online at www.historicbostonedison.org. For more information, call (313) 865-1149 or music@historicbostonedison.org.

Whip up your own unique ice cream

National Ice Cream Day — yes, there is such a thing — was July 16, but who says the party has to stop there? If you want to celebrate all summer long, consider mixing up your own batch of customized ice cream. It doesn’t have to be from scratch. The Picnic Time Parlor Ice Cream Mixing Set is perfect for creating your very own ice cream concoction. It features a solid bamboo base, a marble slab, three ceramic topping dishes and two stainless steel mixing paddles. It’s $69.99 at JC Penney. Go to www.jcpenney.com.

HGTV star’s Magnolia Home line now at Art Van

HGTV star Joanna Gaines is known for her relaxed, comfortable farmhouse style and now the “Fixer Upper” star’s Magnolia Home line can be found at Art Van. The line, which comes in eight style genres, features multifunctional pieces such as dining tables with drawers for storage, a postman’s desk-and-hutch set and decorator cabinets. “Joanna’s followers delight in her keen eye and uncanny knack for breathing fresh life and relaxed sophistication into home furnishings,” said Kim Yost, Art Van’s president and CEO in a press release. Pictured is the File Cabinet Armoire Base ($829.99) which has a rusty gray-green finish, 24 small card file drawers and six regular drawers. Magnolia Home can be found in all Art Van stores and at artvan.com.

Harrison Township holds garden tour

Ten private gardens will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the Harrison Township Inspirations Garden Tour. Presented by the Harrison Township Beautification Committee, the tour costs $10 in advance (tickets can be purchased up until 4:30 p.m. Friday) or $15 the day of the tour. A VIP Bus Tour also is available for $20. The starting point for this year’s tour is the Harrison Township Tucker Senior Center, 26980 Ballard Street. Call (586) 242-3868.

