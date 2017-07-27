Are you and your home ready for the next big storm? (Photo: Dreamstime / TNS)

So often the focus when it comes to storms is on winter and the impact of snowstorms.

But for millions of Americans, a summer storm can be just as devastating. As we approach summer storm season, here are some home preparation items to help make you and your home storm-ready.

Generator: Whether it’s portable or a more expensive standby generator, having this backup power system can make the difference between being in the dark and having necessities such as lights.

Flashlights: Whether you need them for indoor or outdoor use, having a working flashlight is a necessity.

Power tools: Having a quality and full set of tools on hand will help you to be able to make any preparation easier.

Storm door: While it may not keep the elements out in the case of severe situations such as hurricanes, it can certainly help with protection.

Plywood: Plywood is key in the case of needing to protect potential window and door damage.

Chainsaw: Depending on if you sustain potential tree damage, a chainsaw may be necessary.

Tarps: Tarps may be needed to help protect outdoor objects and equipment from being damaged.

Batteries: Batteries are needed in a variety of instances and are especially critical during power loss.

Broom: A broom may be needed for post-storm cleanup.

Food essentials: Having sufficient food on hand, especially canned goods and bottled water, are always welcomed items to have and keep on hand.

