Living in a U-shaped structure with a corrugated metal exterior, Detroiter Courtney Henriette doesn’t just hear the rain when it falls. She can feel it.

True North: Quonset huts in Detroit
Courtney Henriette of Detroit sits on the stairs leading
Courtney Henriette of Detroit sits on the stairs leading to her second level sleeping loft in her Quonset hut. Henriette is the first tenant of True North, a development of seven live-work huts on Detroit's northwest side.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The first development of its kind in Detroit -- and
The first development of its kind in Detroit -- and possibly the country -- it was designed by renowned architect Edwin Chan. The exterior of each hut is made of corrugated metal.  Maureen Feighan
Henriette moved into the first hut last fall. She says
Henriette moved into the first hut last fall. She says one of the most common questions she gets is if her hut has indoor plumbing and heating. It does. It also has air conditioning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The walls are covered in a thin layer of concrete.
The walls are covered in a thin layer of concrete. Henriette's furniture is an eclectic mix of antiques and other pieces. Instead of a sofa, she has a day bed layered with pillows and blankets.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The loft bedroom overlooks the rest of the hut.
The loft bedroom overlooks the rest of the hut.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A mix of plants sits on Henriette's coffee table. Surrounded
A mix of plants sits on Henriette's coffee table. Surrounded by such hard surfaces, Henriette says she’s been drawn to textiles and plants to soften the space.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Open shelves hold most of Henriette's kitchen supplies.
Open shelves hold most of Henriette's kitchen supplies. On the back wall is the kitchen area. The cabinets are from IKEA.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Henriette's dog Teddy perches on a chair.
Henriette's dog Teddy perches on a chair.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Henriette sits near plexi-glass sliding doors. Without
Henriette sits near plexi-glass sliding doors. Without blinds, she says she is very much aware of time now when she's in her hut.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Courtney's dog Puma can climb up to the loft for a
Courtney's dog Puma can climb up to the loft for a better view.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The living area includes plenty of natural light.
The living area includes plenty of natural light.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Henriette with her dog, Teddy, says living in a hut
Henriette with her dog, Teddy, says living in a hut has made her feel more connected to her surroundings.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A variety of plants and cacti brings a touch of green
A variety of plants and cacti brings a touch of green to the hut.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The sleeping loft is too low to stand up in, but that's
A variety of plants and cacti brings a touch of green to the hut.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Crystals, stones and shells soften the decor. “I feel
Crystals, stones and shells soften the decor. “I feel like if you’re living in a space that is plastic and concrete you need wood, crystals and rugs,” says Henriette.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A cork collar and leather skirt rest on a mannequin.
A cork collar and leather skirt rest on a mannequin. Open shelves store much of Henriette's kitchen supplies and tableware.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Bold fabric is used to partion off Henriette's bathroom
Bold fabric is used to partion off Henriette's bathroom and closet area. The same fabric was used to cover the booths at Detroit eatery Katoi, which Henriette co-owns with True North developer Philip Katoi. Katoi is now rebuilt after a devastating fire in February.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
True North developer Kafka, sitting in another hut,
True North developer Kafka, sitting in another hut, says the development is about "inspired living."  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Landscaping now fills the gaps between each hut. Nearby,
Landscaping now fills the gaps between each hut. Nearby, there are plans to possibly open a coffee shop and gym.  Maureen Feighan
    “Because the walls are so thin, when it’s raining, the whole place shakes, which is not necessarily a bad thing,” she said. “It’s like a modern day tent.”

    That tent is a Quonset hut. And now it’s Henriette’s home.

    Last year, friend and colleague Philip Kafka asked Henriette if she’d be interested in moving into a unique new development he was creating on Detroit’s west side called True North. It consists of nine rental units in U-shaped Quonset huts, re-imagined as live-work spaces for artists and entrepreneurs. Henriette loved the idea.

    But moving into a 700-square-foot hut came with limitations. There are no formal rooms (other than the bathroom) or closets.

    Still, downsizing her things wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

    “In a house you tend to put things (in places) and hide things,” said Henriette. “But here, you’re confronted with your personal footprint of stuff, which is nice. I constantly want to give things away.”

    Henriette, who moved in last fall, was the first tenant of True North. Living in her own hut has forced Henriette to get creative with her space. A friend helped sew curtains that she used to divide the front portion of her hut into a closet. Another set of curtains provides more privacy around the bathroom.

    Kafka, the developer, says residents have to modify their lives to hut-living, not the other way around: “You have to bend your life to the hut. You can’t bend the hut to your life.”

    Henriette, who grew up in Royal Oak, is no stranger to Detroit or burgeoning neighborhoods. She used to live in a loft in Detroit’s Capitol Park and remembers riding her bike, partying at the nearby synagogue and watching the park at night as the buses would go by.

    “That was unique because Detroit was so unique,” writes Henriette in an email. “It still is. Just in different ways.”

    Inside her hut, the ceiling is covered in a thin layer of concrete. A staircase leads to a second-floor loft where Henriette sleeps that overlooks the main living space.

    Surrounded by such hard surfaces, Henriette says she’s been drawn to textiles and plants such as cacti and succulents to soften the space.

    “I didn’t notice plants before, but plants really help the air circulation here,” said Henriette. “And I’m getting excited watching them grow.”

    Her decor is an eclectic, Bohemian mix of different colors, patterns and textures. Instead of a sofa in her main living space, she has a day bed covered with big comfy pillows. On the floor are a mix of layered rugs. And her furniture is a combo of vintage pieces and antiques with some IKEA thrown in.

    On her coffee table is a unique tray with an assortment of crystals.

    “I feel like if you’re living in a space that is plastic and concrete, you need wood, crystals and rugs,” said Henriette.

    Henriette – who with Kafka co-owns the hot Asian eatery Katoi, which will reopen at the end of the summer after a devastating fire in February – says she often gets questions about living in a hut, including whether it has indoor plumbing (it does) or if it has heat (it does).

    Still, she admits there have been some adjustments. Without blinds, “I’m really aware of time all of the time because of the light. You can’t ignore it,” she said.

    She’s also connecting with the outdoors in ways she hadn’t before.

    “You’re very much aware of what’s out there,” she says. “You’re very much a part of your surroundings.”

    And that includes the rain. “When it rains, I am at one with the rain,” she says.

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    (313) 223-4686

    Twitter: @mfeighan

    A Quonset hut re-imagined

    Described as “sanctuary-inspired space,” True North may be the first development of its kind to take a Quonset hut and rethink it as a live-work space for artists, designers and other entrepreneurs.

    Designed by architect Edwin Chan, the development has nine rental units and sits on seven acres. Each moon-shaped structure is made of corrugated metal. Units range from 700 square feet to 1,700 square feet, some with soaring 20-foot high ceilings.

    Developer Philip Kafka says he turned to Chan, a museum architect, to elevate the idea of a Quonset huts, which really evolved in the military during World War II.

    Growing up in Dallas and shuttling back and forth to baseball games and tennis matches, Kafka remembers driving by Quonset huts spotted along the Texas countryside.

    “They were intriguing,” said Kafka earlier this year.

    Kafka got his start as the owner of a media company in New York before eventually making his way to Detroit.

    And while the Quonset hut may seem utilitarian on the outside, Kafka says they’re designed to create what he calls the “rabbit hole effect.”

    “You can never imagine what’s on the inside based on the outside,” he said.

    Future plans near True North include developing the surrounding area, including opening a coffee shop and possibly a gym. To learn more, go to truenorthdetroit.com.

    – Maureen Feighan

