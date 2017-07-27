‘Popping Pink’ (Photo: Mike Jurek)

Mike Jurek of Madison Heights doesn’t just view his front yard as a yard. It’s a blank canvas.

That’s why he picks a different color scheme every year. Last year he chose yellow and orange. This year, his yard is pretty in pink.

“Whatever the color scheme, the underlying concept is to be bright, vivid and vibrant,” says Jurek in an email.

Consider it mission accomplished. Jurek’s photo, “Popping Pink,” is this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest.

He’ll win a free home book or garden book. He’ll also be a finalist for our grand prize at the end of the summer — a $200 gift card to English Gardens.

To enter your best garden photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.

