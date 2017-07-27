Wall-hung toilets with concealed tanks can open up a little more bathroom space. (Photo: TNS)

Dear Ed: We are planning to build our first new home and I am in charge of choosing the toilets. Can you please give me a little toilet guidance on new toilet trends?

— Jean, New Jersey

Dear Jean: The new theme I have seen is to think green, smart and clean. With that in mind, here are my three basic toilet buying tips on what to look for:

High-efficiency toilets (HET). A high-efficiency toilet flushes with less than 1.3 gallons of water per flush. New high velocity flushing systems are available to deliver stronger flushes using less water. Look for a HET with a powerful flush plus a good bowl rinse for best performance.

Smart designs. Wall-hung toilets with concealed tanks can open up a little more bathroom space, while electronic toilets with built-in bidets can add class and comfort.

Easy cleaning. Quick release toilets seats, skirted trapways and touchless flushing can help you keep a tidy throne fit for a king.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2v3ApNZ