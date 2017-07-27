Keep Growing Detroit on Wednesday is hosting the 20th annual tour of Detroit Urban Gardens and Farms. (Photo: Keep Growing Detroit)

Tour focuses on Detroit’s farms and gardens

If you’re curious about Detroit’s growing number of farms, Keep Growing Detroit has just the tour (or tours) for you: the 20th annual Detroit Tour of Urban Gardens & Farms on Wednesday. This year’s tour, which runs from 6-9 p.m. and starts from Eastern Market’s Shed No. 3, will cover farms and gardens on the east side, west side, and southwest Detroit area. In fact, there will be nine different tours from which to choose, each with it’s own theme — five travel by bus and four by bike, says Keep Growing Detroit’s Ashley Atkinson. After the tours, there will be a reception featuring Detroit-grown produce and refreshments prepared by local chefs. Keep Growing Detroit works with more than 1,500 farms and gardens across the city. General admission tickets are $30. For information, call (313) 757-2635 or visit www.keepgrowingdetroit.org.

‘Vacation-proof’ your yard and garden

Every summer I plant annuals and come late July I’m often lucky if they’re still alive. My problem? Poor planning before going on vacation. But Ryan Larsen, civil engineer at NDS Inc. which manufactures a range of stormwater and drainage products, has tips to “vacation-proof” your yard and garden this summer:

Put a timer on your sprinkler: Take a flexible hose and attach a soaker hose on one end and a timer on the other. You can set the watering start time, duration, and frequency.

Bring your containers to the water: Move your containers to one area so they can benefit from your sprinkler. By grouping the pots together under the shade, it also allows them to create their own humid micro-climate.

Mulch well: Mulched gardens retain 25 percent more moisture than un-mulched gardens (mulch acts as a protective layer between the soil and the hot air), says Larsen.

Grass needs water, even on vacation. (Photo: Earl Wilkerson)

Scott Shuptrine launches new design service

Design is in the details and sometimes deciding between those details can be exhausting. To help, Scott Shuptrine Interiors has launched a new design service that provides in-home interior design advice that can help with everything from spatial planning to color choices for a fee. Designer Package 1, which costs $299, includes one hour of complimentary design services along with four more hours focused on up to four of Scott Shuptrine Interiors’ design offerings. Among the 11 design offerings are establishing color palettes; shopping and accessory placement; recommendations on accessorizing rooms; choosing window treatments; and selecting furniture, lighting and flooring. Designer Package 2, meanwhile, is $429, and includes one hour of complimentary design services as well as seven additional hours focused on up to six design offerings. Additional interior design hours for Package 2 are $50 per hour. For more information, visit scottshuptrine.com.

Detroit flower farm offers weekly bouquet subscription

Imagine getting a fresh cut bouquet of flowers sent to your door weekly — or driving to a Detroit farm to pick them up. Sarah Pappas is the owner of Fresh Cut Detroit, a flower farm she founded in 2013. Open every Thursday to the public from 4-8 p.m., including Aug. 3, Pappas’ farm also offers a weekly bouquet service and her new 10-week session starts Tuesday. The Late Season Weekly Bouquet Service runs through October and cost $150 if you choose to pick it up. And what do you get? “Hot colors, plenty of dahlias, amazing textures. Draping hanging heavy amaranth. Thai basil, sage, and more herbs to ground you as you head into autumn,” writes Pappas on her website. The Fresh Cut Detroit flower farm is at 1764 W. Forest Avenue in Detroit. Go to freshcutdetroit.com for information.

Fresh Cut Detroit is a local flower farm that offers a weekly bouquet subscription service. (Photo: Fresh Cut Detroit)

