“Bright Mornings in Brighton” (Photo: Jane Potee)

For “Bright Mornings in Brighton,” this week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner, Jane Potee describes the outdoor space she shares with her husband Mike as a sanctuary of bushes, berries and blooms facing the Ore Creek wetland preserve.

“When we finished the backyard I was looking to create a ‘cottage’ garden oasis where we could sit and enjoy our morning coffee or evenings by an outdoor fire,” says Jane via email. She worked with Shecter Landscaping in Keego Harbor on the unique design that includes a gas fireplace and paver patio along with bushes, flowers and trees that attract birds, butterflies and nature.

She’ll win a gardening book and be a finalist to win our grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card from English Gardens. To learn the rules and enter your garden photo in our contest, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos. Only digital entries are allowed this year.

