Linda Cordone's historic Milford home
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The front porch of Linda Cordone in Milford is an inviting
Buy Photo
The front porch of Linda Cordone in Milford is an inviting enclosed space that includes a lacy hammock stretching across the windows that overlook the street.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A welcoming sign near the street leads into the lush
Buy Photo
A welcoming sign near the street leads into the lush garden.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fence covered with flowers marks the front of the
Buy Photo
A fence covered with flowers marks the front of the 19th century home that once belonged to one of the city's original mill owners.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The backyard structure was made of bits of salvaged
Buy Photo
The backyard structure was made of bits of salvaged architecture and accessories that Linda collected through the years.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linda enjoys spending time with friends and family
Buy Photo
Linda enjoys spending time with friends and family inside her charming garden structure.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Repurposed items add a touch of warmth and whimsy in
Buy Photo
Repurposed items add a touch of warmth and whimsy in Linda's home and garden.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A lacy hammock framed with Sweet Peas (Lathyrus Odoratus)
Buy Photo
A lacy hammock framed with Sweet Peas (Lathyrus Odoratus) and stretched between two fir trees in the garden encourages time spent reading or relaxing.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Once her son's teenage retreat, the space over Linda's
Buy Photo
Once her son's teenage retreat, the space over Linda's garage is now used as the guest quarters.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
One of the upstairs bedrooms faces east and is a favorite
Buy Photo
One of the upstairs bedrooms faces east and is a favorite napping spot of the resident cat. Sweet dreams are a sure thing in the second-floor bedroom furnished with a white theme.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Canopy over the bed gives even the small space a special
Buy Photo
Canopy over the bed gives even the small space a special presence.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
No display space is wasted. The second floor landing
Buy Photo
No display space is wasted. The second floor landing includes a daybed perfect for napping as well as a collection of Linda's vintage clothing.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The master bedroom is tucked under the eaves upstairs
Buy Photo
The master bedroom is tucked under the eaves upstairs and features a peaked ceiling.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
La Vie En Rose. The first floor living room/parlor
Buy Photo
La Vie En Rose. The first floor living room/parlor is one of the few rooms that has color in it. Here, Linda uses accents in a rosy pink.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Details make the difference in Linda's charming living
Buy Photo
Details make the difference in Linda's charming living room.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A bust looks out over other treasures in Linda's living
Buy Photo
A bust looks out over other treasures in Linda's living room.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A simple cream sofa complements the pretty patterns
Buy Photo
A simple cream sofa complements the pretty patterns in Linda's Milford living room.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Darker tones in the living room balance the later rooms
Buy Photo
Darker tones in the living room balance the later rooms nearby.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Surrounded by flowers and elements of whimsy, Linda
Buy Photo
Surrounded by flowers and elements of whimsy, Linda Cordone pauses for a picture in the gardens outside her home in Milford.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
One of many salvage structures in Linda's garden give
Buy Photo
One of many salvage structures in Linda's garden give personality to the nearby plants.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Elements of whimsy play a part in the home and gardens
Buy Photo
Elements of whimsy play a part in the home and gardens of Linda Cordone with a rustic sign in Linda's herb garden.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Garden art adds interest.
Buy Photo
Garden art adds interest.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Signs in the garden welcome visitors and friends.
Buy Photo
Signs in the garden welcome visitors and friends.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Feathered friends are welcome in Linda's garden too.
Buy Photo
Feathered friends are welcome in Linda's garden too.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
No detail is too small to escape Linda's loving attention
Buy Photo
No detail is too small to escape Linda's loving attention in her garden.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linda's father converted a one time 1970s fixture from
Buy Photo
Linda's father converted a one time 1970s fixture from their family home into an unexpected garden accessory.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A wrought iron love seat, cherub and rose arbor occupy
Buy Photo
A wrought iron love seat, cherub and rose arbor occupy one corner of the gardens. People often stop to ask Linda about her garden.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Window boxes and salvaged leaded Windows soften the
Buy Photo
Window boxes and salvaged leaded Windows soften the Victorian architecture.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some of Linda's many collections near the stairs to
Buy Photo
Some of Linda's many collections near the stairs to the second floor.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The front parlor leads into the rest of the charming
Buy Photo
The front parlor leads into the rest of the charming period home.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Busts and vintage finds add life and a sense of history.
Buy Photo
Busts and vintage finds add life and a sense of history.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This German encyclopedia set sits on a shelf with an
Buy Photo
This German encyclopedia set sits on a shelf with an old picture in the home of Linda Cordone. Old books and framed photos are given places of honor.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vignettes throughout the house attest to Linda's eye
Buy Photo
Vignettes throughout the house attest to Linda's eye and her love of history and antiques.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some unusual pieces take center stage.
Buy Photo
Some unusual pieces take center stage.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Salvaged windows are a favorite structure in Linda's
Buy Photo
Salvaged windows are a favorite structure in Linda's inspiring garden.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
White is right and always at home in Linda's Milford
Buy Photo
White is right and always at home in Linda's Milford house and garden.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    14 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    ‘Enter with a happy heart,” reads a small sign attached to the front gate leading to Linda Perry Cordone’s Milford house and garden. Wandering though the lush landscape, perfumed by flowers that are populated with busy bees and butterflies, it’s hard to feel anything but content.

    Like too many of its kind, Cordone’s historic home, situated on a corner lot not far from downtown Milford, almost became a casualty of the 1980s. The classic Queen Anne farmhouse, which dates to 1858, was on the demolition list before it was purchased and restored by a young couple for their growing family. “They saved it and deserve the credit,” Linda says modestly.

    They may have been responsible for its initial resuscitation, but Cordone, a former teacher, has kept it off life support ever since. She purchased the two-story structure in 1988, when the family outgrew it and moved on. She has spent the past three decades turning it into the charming showplace it is today, sharing it and the serene surrounding gardens on a number of home tours through the years.

    The soft-spoken homeowner draws inspiration for her signature style – a combination of salvaged and collected goods as well as a few street finds – from favorite magazines. She enjoys the thrill of the hunt, adding new treasures to her home as she fits. “My style has definitely evolved,” she says. “When I moved in, the house was more country primitive, with stenciled walls and rustic pieces. I lived with that through the 1990s but eventually grew tired of it. I had a big garage sale and got rid of it all and started over.”

    The turning point, she says, was the rise of “Shabby Chic,” Rachel Ashwell’s ground-breaking book and store that started a worldwide design movement. When she saw it, Cordone felt an instant recognition and connection to the look’s pale palette and faded elegance. She’s happiest in vintage clothes, collects anything handmade and gives family heirlooms a place of honor.

    Linda says her mother was a collector, although she was attracted to different types of antiques. “She liked things pristine, whereas I like things shabby, in fact, the shabbier the better.” Anything showing evidence of its maker or carved with a date makes her heart beat faster, she admits, and she’s always on the hunt, haunting antique shops and estate sales for just-the-right treasure. “I even like things that are broken and have obvious repairs. I like the evidence of making do, and anything with a story behind it,” she explains.

    The garden – once overgrown and overlooked – shows the same penchant for the salvaged and saved and was the site of her son’s wedding reception. At the centerpiece is an evolving structure built from recycled architectural items. A little bit of this and that, the charming space that Linda designed includes French doors from a yard sale (“I had them in the garage for a few years,” she admits) and others things she “scrounged” and repurposed. Leaded glass windows came from an antique dealer who used to stop by with a full van and give Linda first dibs.

    These days, she enjoys sitting out there with her grandchildren, having tea in the morning or relaxing under the twinkle lights at night. The console table was made from the bottoms of two vintage sewing machines topped with a piece of wood. “I admit I often look at old pieces and find myself thinking, ‘What could I do with that?’ ” she jokes. More often than not, she finds an answer. Not far away is a 1970s Mediterranean-style fixture that once hung in her childhood home that her father repurposed into a garden light. “He gave it to me as a Christmas present,” she says. “He was a welder for NASA and very handy.”

    She’s lost count of how many people have stopped to ask her about the three-season garden and the house. Prom and senior photos, wedding and baby portraits have all been photographed in her green oasis. “It’s been my pleasure meeting everyone,” she says. “One lady asked if she could just come and sit. She’d had some bad news and she just wanted to meditate and enjoy the peace and quiet. Things like that make all the work worthwhile.”

    She grew up in Lake Orion but has enjoyed learning more about the history of Milford, incorporated in 1832 and named for the mills that once powered the city and its industry. Her house, she says, was built for Edwin Tenny, who owned the town’s woodworking mill. Throughout the house is evidence of Tenny’s hand-planing and wood remnants that Cordone says show he may have used leftover materials from other projects to build the house.

    Her house and garden are definitely a labor of love, she says. When asked how many hours her garden takes each week, she is hard pressed to answer. “Sometimes I forget what time it is when I’m out there and time flies by,” she says. “I do admit to being OCD but at the same time, I really enjoy it.”

    She’s not afraid to take matters into her own hands – literally. “There are times when I’m out there on a ladder with a chainsaw,” she says.

    She loves thinking about the home’s past owners and their lives, feeling herself a part of a caretaking continuum that makes her feel connected to others through the ages. There are indentations in the stairs leading to the second floor. “When I go up them, I think about all of the people who have walked the same spot through the years,” she says. “If I can keep the house going for the people who come behind me, I’m happy.”

    And there’s another, more practical reason, she stays put, she admits. “I do hate the thought of the packing,” she says with a laugh.

    trashortreas@aol.com

    Secret Sources

    Love the look? Linda Cordone recommends a few of her favorite spots.

     ■Odds and Ins, Highland

     ■Home Sweet Tree, Milford

     ■Uka Market, Milford

     ■Ann Arbor Antique Market, Saline

     ■Spanish Moss (online)

     ■Leah’s Closet, Royal Oak (for vintage clothing)

    14 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uvd1Wk