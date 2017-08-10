Pollinator Palooza (Photo: Edsel & Eleanor Ford House)

Pollinator Palooza at Ford house

Catch the buzz at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House (Ford House) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 19 with Pollinator Palooza, a first-time family event that explores pollinators of all kinds. Scheduled presenters include Wild Birds Unlimited — Grosse Pointe Woods, the Organization for Bat Conservation, the Clinton River Watershed Counsel, Green Toe Gardens, and Friends of the Grosse Pointe Library. Activities will feature a live bee hive and honey tasting from the beekeepers at Green Toe Gardens, docent led butterfly house tours, arts and crafts, hands-on activities and more. Rain or shine. Tickets ($12 nonmembers, $10 members, children 2 and under are free) are available at fordhouse.org. The address is 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores. For information, call (313) 884-4222 or go to fordhouse.org.

East English Village garage sale this weekend

East English Village Association (EEV) will hold its annual neighborhood-wide garage sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Consisting of 2,200 homes and businesses, EEV is on the far east side of Detroit, between Harper and Mack and Whittier/Outer Drive and Cadieux. Shoppers can stop by 4240 Kensington to pick up a map of participating households. As a bonus, see the EEV homes recognized this year for exceptional streetscape appeal as part of the Annual Landscape Contest. EEV was voted Curbed Detroit’s 2016 Best Neighborhood. For information, call (313) 882-1646 or email residential@eastenglishvillage.org.

Latest IKEA catalog available in print, or online

The 2018 IKEA U.S. catalog has arrived with a focus on the living room and a “Make Room for Life” theme. “We are encouraging people to make space for their needs and dreams,” said Shideh Hashemi, marketing manager, IKEA U.S. through a press release. “As homes rapidly change to fit our lifestyles, we want to inspire and enable people to make room for the things they love in life.” See their flexible solutions for a more fluid space like the VIMLE, a sectional sofa made to grow to meet your evolving needs. Find the print catalog in stores, go to

ikeauscatalog.com for the digital version or add the catalog app to your smartphone or tablet.

Composite decking adds life to decks

Enhance your outdoor space with some help from the experts at Trex. Unlike wood, composite decking, such as Trex Transcend, resists fading, staining, scratching and mold and won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter. Today’s selection includes wood-grain patterns and rich, saturated colors that look and feel more natural than ever before. Among the latest advancements is the Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection featuring outdoor cabinetry and other essentials, such as trash bins, ice chests and storage drawers that eliminate all those back-and-forth trips inside your home. Another popular trend is “cocktail railing” that provides a flat surface for food and beverages. By using a matching deck board to create a shelf for the top rail, it’s a great space saver. For information, go to trex.com.

Dogs can sleep in style with bed from Pier 1

As Michiganians continue to savor the lazy days of summer by celebrating nature in their own backyards, there should be a place for a pooch to perch, too. Look no further than the adorable Coco Cove Mocha Dog Bed, available in two sizes for different breeds, from Pier 1 Imports (starting at around $120). Whether your beloved pet wants to soak up a little sunshine or sleep in the shade, this fashionable foundation offers comfort for any occasion and can be used indoors as well. For information, go to pier1.com.

