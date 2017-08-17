A fire pit can provide year-round enjoyment, but fall is a particularly perfect time to put it to use. (Photo: Design Recipes / TNS)

Fall is a popular time to enjoy the outdoors, especially with the magic of the change of seasons. The summer is a time when many homeowners may wish to start thinking about fall improvements, especially while the weather is still warm.

If you are looking for some ideas for ways to spruce up your home, creating some outdoor entertainment areas may help your family enjoy their exterior space just as much as their interior one. Here are 10 ideas.

Outdoor kitchens: Outdoor kitchens can be basic or elaborate. There are companies that will even create an all-in-one unit that just has to be hooked up with the help of professionals.

Swing sets and play areas: Many children love playing with neighbors and friends. What better way to do this than enjoying their very own swing set?

Vegetable gardens: For many homeowners, the joy associated growing vegetables is welcomed every summer and fall.

Landscaping: The fall is a good time to give your landscape a cleanup. Pulling weeds and mulching can help prepare your landscape for the winter chill.

Fire pits: Fire pits are more popular than ever and are especially enjoyable on a chilly fall night.

Hot tubs: The transition from summer to fall is typically a time when people look to close up pools and open hot tubs. Hot tubs can come in different sizes and shapes and remain a popular outdoor addition.

Decks and patios: Decks can be built year-round, and the fall is the perfect time to prepare foundation and supports to build through the winter.

Pools: Many people looking to enjoy a summer pool often start planning and even building in the fall.

Repaving and resurfacing: In anticipation of winter potholes, now may be a good time to execute any driveway or street repairs.

Gutter repair or replacement: This is an important part of maintaining your home, especially with fall just around the corner.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

