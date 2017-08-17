Typical tiny paper cocktail umbrellas can be the new rock star of a party. (Photo: TNS)

This DIY is so creative and customizable. The typical tiny paper umbrellas used for cocktails can be the new rock star of your party. By hand-painting simple patterns, you've elevated them from ho-hum to fab. I love that you can match your umbrellas to the rest of your party decor.

Gather:

■Store-bought cocktail umbrellas

■Small paintbrush for detail

■Medium paintbrush for base color

■Acrylic paints

Directions:

Open your store-bought umbrellas.

Paint your umbrellas with the acrylic paint. Make sure not to add any water! You want to paint to be as pigmented as possible.

Let the first coat dry until it is dry or slightly tacky to the touch, then apply the second layer.

After your second layer dries, now if the time for you to be creative. Paint flowers, dots, stripes or whatever your heart desires.

Let dry, and get ready for your guests to be impressed.

Dena Fishbein is the designer and artist behind many home, gift and paper products found at your favorite stores. To ask her how to embellish anything, visit her blog at denadesigns.com.

