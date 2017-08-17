Hardy pink begonias wind their way along the edge of Liz Faragher’s garden in Rochester.

Behind them is a lovely mix of zinnias, snapdragons, dahlias, phlox, peonies and more. At the back are some red-leafed canna lilies. In the middle of it all is a small house.

“The little house is modeled after our first house on Long Island,” says Faragher in an email.

Faragher’s photo, “Liz’s Garden,” is this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She’ll win a free home or garden book.

She’ll also be a finalist for a grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card to English Gardens.

