Dear Ed: We’re replacing our existing two-piece toilet and have two questions. First, besides the obvious number of components, what is the difference between a one-piece vs. a two-piece toilet? Second, can you easily replace an existing two-piece toilet with a one-piece toilet?

— Fred, New York

Dear Fred: Yes, in most cases you can install a one-piece toilet to replace a two-piece toilet without it turning into a big project. Just make sure you use the same specification as your existing toilet as far as rough-in measurements and bowl size.

Now for the question about one-piece toilets vs. two-piece toilets.

Besides components, the basic differences are:

■Price. If you’re comparing apples to apples, the one-piece toilets usually cost more money.

■Installation. If you’re working alone, a two-piece toilet may be easier to lift and move, since you are dealing with two smaller components in place of one larger component.

■Cleaning. Because there is no gap between tank and bowl, maintaining and cleaning a one-piece toilet can be a little easier.

Bottom line: It’s basically a draw. It usually gets down to personal preferences in this head-to-head competition.

