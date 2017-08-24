Beautiful Bursting Dahlia (Photo: Mary Beth Conger)

‘Beautiful Bursting Dahlia’ this week’s winner

This week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner, “Beautiful Bursting Dahlia,” was submitted by Mary Beth Conger, who comes from a family of gardeners. Though she was a late bloomer, she eventually got the bug. “This has to be one of my favorite photos as it reminds me of a burst of flames or fireworks,” she says via email. Her Livonia home is surrounded by perennial gardens (Gerbera daisies and dahlias are favorites) and containers filled with annuals and herbs. Conger recently added a memorial garden in honor of her parents who passed away last year. She’ll win a free gardening book and be a finalist to win our grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card from English Gardens. To learn the rules and enter your garden photo in our contest, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos. Only digital entries are allowed this year.

