Buy Photo Attendees try the appetizers provided by the C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill catering at the Comfort & Style themed Dish & Design event at Hillside Furniture in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. on May 2, 2017. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Dinner party time with Dish and Design

Get ready for another night of food and fun with Homestyle’s Dish and Design from 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Join us as experts show you how to host the ultimate dinner party, from table setting to unforgettable food — and everything in between! We’ll have presenters from Scott Shuptrine, House of Pure Vin, English Gardens and Cannelle Patisserie, and chef Omar Mitchell, who has appeared on “Chopped,” will also be on hand. The event will be held at Scott Shuptrine Interiors, 32301 Woodward in Royal Oak. Tickets, which are $10 and include wine and appetizers, are available at DetroitNews.com/DishAndDesign.

Marshall Home Tour features 20 tour sites

The 54th annual Marshall Historic Home Tour from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9 and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 10 explores the Cronin family of merchants and their legacy. Featuring the Italianate-style home built in 1873 for Jeremiah Cronin (the inspiration for the 1973 novel “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” that may become a movie) the tour also includes the home of his brother Thomas, built in 1886 and the J. H. Cronin store currently being converted into apartments and a restaurant. Ray Lessnau, home tour co-chair said through a press release, “The second and third floors will feature modern apartments with a nod to their historic roots. One can feel the history of the building walking through the apartments which feature exposed brick walls, reclaimed woodwork and stunning views of downtown Marshall.” The Honolulu House Museum, 107 N. Kalamazoo Ave., is the center of tour activities. More than 20 tour sites include six private homes, museums and other attractions. Advance tickets are $17 through Sept. 4 and $20 afterward. Children under 12 are free and tickets are good for both days. For tickets and tour information, call (269) 781-8544 or go to marshallhometour.org.

Jeremiah Cronin house (Photo: Marshall Home Tour)

Believe Art Trunk offers fun storage possibilities

With back to school around the corner, it’s the perfect time for kids to organize their rooms. Inspire them by going beyond cardboard boxes and plastic bins. Keep an eye out for storage pieces with a colorful touch like this Believe Art Trunk from At Home that can hold seasonal items and such. Priced at around $40 for the large style, additional sizes are sold separately. For information, go to athome.com.

Believe Art Trunk (Photo: At Home)

Arts, Beats & Eats celebrating 20 years

Ford Arts, Beats & Eats, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, returns to downtown Royal Oak for Labor Day weekend on Sept. 1-4 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Organizers expect the festival’s impressive selection of art, food and music along with new programming and hands-on activities to attract record crowds for the four-day event. This milestone year is also expected to generate funds that bring the total donations raised for local charities since the festival’s inception to more than $5 million. For information, call (248) 541-7550 or go to artsbeatseats.com.

Arts, Beats & Eats (Photo: Aaron Eckels)

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wJXqWO