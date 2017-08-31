2 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Thirteen thousand square feet and a lot of bold colors separate designer Marianne Jones’ home in Birmingham from another designed by Corey Damen Jenkins in Bloomfield Hills, but visitors to the Michigan Design Center’s Sept. 16 home tour can learn plenty of design tips from both.

Marianne Jones sits in the living room of her 1,550-square-foot
Marianne Jones sits in the living room of her 1,550-square-foot bungalow in Birmingham, which she and her husband Tim Griswold completely renovated from top to bottom. It'll be featured one of five homes on the Michigan Design Center's upcoming "Total Transformations" home tour on Sept. 16.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
An spacious front porch, which tripled in size, invites
An spacious front porch, which tripled in size, invites guests in. It is topped with thermal bluestone. A new roof line incorporates two new upstairs bedrooms.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Before renovations, the house was a traditional bungalow.
Before renovations, the house was a traditional bungalow.  Marianne Jones
What was once a spare bedroom is now a home office
What was once a spare bedroom is now a home office with a doorwall that leads to the backyard.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A wall between the dining room and kitchen was torn
A wall between the dining room and kitchen was torn down to create a more open concept.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The backsplash is made of calacatta statuario marble
The backsplash is made of calacatta statuario marble tiles, which contrasts nicely with the black marble countertops. The cabinets are Brookhaven by Wood-Mode. Jones says taking a tile backsplash all the way makes a room feel taller.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
White veining gives the marble texture and movement.
White veining gives the marble texture and movement.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The open concept dining area now looks right into the
The open concept dining area now looks right into the living room. The table is from an antique store in Savannah, Georgia.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The first floor master bedroom is cozy but chic. Most
The first floor master bedroom is cozy but chic. Most of the furniture is from Baker.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A neutral color palette creates a sense of peace and
A neutral color palette creates a sense of peace and calm.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Comfort pots from France and artwork of Marianne's
Comfort pots from France and artwork of Marianne's mother's family tree create a nice personal vignette. The first floor color palette is mostly three hues, including Sherwin Williams' Anew Gray and Fleur De Sel.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A large custom made sign made by a sign maker in Traverse
A large custom made sign made by a sign maker in Traverse City highlights some of Jones' favorite places.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Before renovations, the second level was long bedroom.
Before renovations, the second level was long bedroom.  Marianne Jones
The upstairs was converted into two guest bedrooms
The upstairs was converted into two guest bedrooms so Jones and her husband would have space for their grown children to stay when they are in town. A peaked room makes the room feel even bigger.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A star-shaped light fixture from Circa Lighting offers
A star-shaped light fixture from Circa Lighting offers a fun, but unobtrusive detail to the ceiling.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A second guest bedroom offers more space for guests.
A second guest bedroom offers more space for guests.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
An upstairs bathroom, which was added during the renovation,
An upstairs bathroom, which was added during the renovation, features a man-made quartz countertop.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Two chairs from Jones' grandmother that were reupholstered
Two chairs from Jones' grandmother that were reupholstered flank a streamlined desk. A rawhide rug adds a contemporary touch.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A built-in bookshelf features interesting items and
A built-in bookshelf features interesting items and the office is reflected in the large antique mirror.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Comfort pots from France and artwork of Marianne's
Comfort pots from France and artwork of Marianne's mother's family tree create a nice vertical visual, left.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
In Bloomfield Hills, interior designer Corey Damen
In Bloomfield Hills, interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins of Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates took a different approach with this 15,000-square-foot Colonial Revival. The exterior is painted a deep blue hue.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Sitting on a tête-à-tête in the bar area, Jenkins says
Sitting on a tête-à-tête in the bar area, Jenkins says his approach was to let the architecture sing. "If you have great architecture, let it sing," he says. "Let it hold its weight.”  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A lush green paint color -- a custom color Jenkins
A lush green paint color -- a custom color Jenkins came up with on site -- makes the front foyer sing. Painted white at first, the foyer looked dull with the moldings so it was re-painted a custom green shade. "I'm all about contrast," says Jenkins.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Sleek furniture with clean lines juxtaposed against
Sleek furniture with clean lines juxtaposed against traditional moldings give the formal living room a more modern look. The sofa is from Henredon. The house was previously decorated by iconic designer Mario Buatta, which Jenkins didn't know until after he'd finished.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
The BC-5000 Xavier bar cabinet, a piece Jenkins designed
The BC-5000 Xavier bar cabinet, a piece Jenkins designed for a collection for Leathercraft, offers extra storage in the living room.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
A gallery wall of vintage mirrors in various sizes,
A gallery wall of vintage mirrors in various sizes, shapes and styles creates a focal point along a wall leading to the second level. "I did that to give the wall something interesting to look at it," says Jenkins. "A lot of times, these two-story homes they have these opens area and the architects and builders don't think about how difficult it is too decorate those spaces."  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Accents in different materials and textures also add
Accents in different materials and textures also add a contemporary touch.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
The first floor powder room, once a red hue, was completely
The first floor powder room, once a red hue, was completely redone. Jenkins says he chose the Cole & Son wallpaper because it mimics blue and white china.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
In the dining room, where Jenkins wanted to create
In the dining room, where Jenkins wanted to create a timeless and romantic look, Southfield-based Walls of Virtue did an elaborate ceiling application that mixes lacquer with a Venetian plaster. The eight-step process "was backbreaking work," says Jenkins. The wallpaper was custom designed by an English artist and depicts various historic scenes.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Another gallery wall, this one with art, leads up a
Another gallery wall, this one with art, leads up a back stairway to the second level. Some of the pieces are from Home Goods.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Two different wallpapers, one by Ralph Lauren and the
Two different wallpapers, one by Ralph Lauren and the other by Cole & Son, add a sense of fun to an upstairs guest bedroom. "When I'm faced with projects where I have a lot of angled ceilings and alcoves, I like to play with them (wallpapers) and stripes are a fun way to tell a story," says Jenkins.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
    Take color. Jenkins isn’t afraid of color, using lush jewel tones in a sprawling 15,000-square-foot Colonial Revival he designed last year for a client. He doesn’t shy away from patterns either. A downstairs powder room in the same house features a distinctive blue and white wallpaper. But it’s about making things blend, says Jenkins.

    “My philosophy is always timeless, classic design,” says Jenkins. “You shouldn’t know what year I did it whether it’s 2016 or 1986. It should have lines that are classic ... but we throw in some pops of color to make it a bit more vibrant.”

    Jones, meanwhile, takes a different approach to color. She stuck to essentially three colors, mostly grays and taupes, when she completely redid the 1,550-square-foot Birmingham bungalow she shares with her husband, Tim Griswold. Jones says using a similar color palette feels less jarring and creates a sense of flow.

    It’s about creating a sense of “cohesiveness with the color palette,” says Jones.

    Two completely different homes, two different approaches. But both offer inspiration and ideas for any home. And both are featured on the design center’s Sept. 16 tour, called “Total Transformations.” All told, five homes — three owned by designers themselves such as Jones — are on this year’s tour, the center’s second annual (see box for details).

    Jones believes one of the biggest differences between her home and the one Jenkins designed is they reflect different stages of life — a home for empty-nesters (her home) and a sprawling home for a young family. She wanted space for her three grown children or her husband’s two kids when they are in town and home that didn’t require a lot of maintenance.

    “We wanted a place that would allow us to have something that was ours — something that’s nice, fresh and updated but (that) you can close up and leave on a vacation,” says Jones.

    Let the architecture sing

    Closing up and leaving a 15,000-square-foot home built in 1939 might not be quite as easy.

    Still, the Bloomfield Hills house — which was featured in Traditional Home magazine last year — reflects Jenkins’ design aesthetic in many ways, which is all about taking something traditional but adding a modern, often sexy twist.

    To do that, Jenkins carefully played up the home’s beautiful architecture, juxtaposing lovely architectural details with clean-lined furniture. He kept window treatments minimal to avoid competing with those details.

    “It’s 21st century traditional,” says Jenkins. “My approach was let the architecture sing. If you have great architecture, let it sing. Let it hold its weight.”

    Color, of course, helps keep things more vibrant and current. The foyer, for example, was originally painted white during renovations. But it didn’t work. Now, it’s a lush, jewel-toned green.

    “It was really kind of dull,” said Jenkins, referring to the white. “All the moldings fell apart against it. Nothing really differentiated itself. I’m all about contrast.”

    To create something of visual interest along the staircase from the foyer to the second level, Jenkins created a gallery wall of vintage and antique mirrors, something anyone could do at home.

    “It can be very inexpensively done,” says Jenkins. “There’s a real medley of mirrors here. It pops and brightens up the space.”

    In fact, art and gallery walls play a key role in the spacious house. And not all of the art is high end. Some pieces are from Home Goods.

    And don’t forget the ceiling, says Jenkins. People spend so much time on the four walls and floor they forget the sixth wall — the ceiling. In the dining room, Southfield-based Walls of Virtue did an elaborate ceiling application. “That is a wall and a lot of times it goes untouched or ignored,” says Jenkins.

    Classic colors, personal accents

    Jones, meanwhile, took what was once a traditional 1950s bungalow and reinvented it into an open concept home. Working with architect Glenda Meads and contractor Templeton Building they tore down walls, repositioned hallways and added windows to open up the space.

    “It felt really closed in” before, says Jones.

    A back bedroom was opened up and converted into a home office. A doorwall in the office now leads to the backyard and allows light to flood in.

    Jones says it was really about creating a home for the way she and her husband live now. Her husband loves to the cook, so the kitchen was completely redone and expanded — a wall was torn down between the kitchen and dining area. White Brookhaven cabinets by Wood-Mode contrast beautifully with black marble counters.

    The same marble makes an appearance on the fireplace hearth. But it’s honed so it has more of a matte look.

    Upstairs, what was once one long bedroom is now two guest bedrooms, a second full bathroom and some key storage space. Maximizing storage was important since closet space is at such a premium in most bungalows.

    Fun accents and art personalize the space. A large custom-made painting by a sign painter in Traverse City spells out some key places in Jones’ life and the couple’s relationship, including Nantucket and San Francisco.

    Two ways to show off details in a smaller space or make it feel bigger? Lighting — whether it’s special sconces or can lights — and even tile. In Jones’ kitchen, calacatta statuario marble tiles run all the way up to the ceiling between the sink.

    “By taking the tile all the way up, it makes it feel taller,” says Jones.

    So whether you live in 15,000 square feet or 1,500 square feet, you can find design inspiration anywhere. It’s about taking those ideas and making them your own.

    ‘Total Transformations’ Tour

    ■ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16.

    ■ Tickets are $35 each or $60 for a pair.

    ■ Sponsored by the Michigan Design Center, proceeds benefit the Junior League of Birmingham.

    ■ Tickets must be purchased online by Tuesday, Sept. 5. If tickets remain after Tuesday, they can be purchased at the Michigan Design Center, Suite 25.

    ■ Call (248) 649-4772 for information.

