The 2017 Art & Apples Festival, the largest annual fundraiser for Paint Creek Center for the Arts (PCCA), returns to the Rochester Municipal Park (400 Sixth St.) from Sept. 8-10 with Genisys Credit Union as presenting sponsor. In its 52nd year, the event will commemorate Rochester’s 200th anniversary with a monster mural for kids to help create during the festival and nearly 300 artists from around the country featuring ceramics, digital art, printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, wood and more. Live entertainment, children’s activities and food along with fresh apple treats, such as strudel, streusel and caramel apples are among the highlights. A suggested $5 tax-deductible donation per person at each entrance to the festival provides funding for PCCA and other nonprofits. For information, go to pccart.org.

“It’s all about the dog and the garden too …” was submitted by Lorie Willing, this week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner. “Our Whipple Lakeside Garden in Clarkston is a happy place for us and our sheltie, Ranger,” she said via email. Her garden has been a do-it-yourself project filled with hostas (which, among other plantings, are divided and shared regularly with neighbors and friends), hydrangeas (which have moved more than she has) and black-eyed Susans, which are very kind to amateur gardeners. Since her retirement, her garden has become one of her passions and an area of continuing education. She’ll win a free gardening book and be a finalist to win our grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card from English Gardens. To learn the rules and enter your garden photo in our contest, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos. Only digital entries are allowed this year.

The Milford Historical Society presents its 41st annual Home Tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 17, featuring five historic Milford homes and a number of other venues. Among them are the Log Cabin on Huron Street in South Park (next to the fire station) where there will be kids’ activities; the Milford Historical Museum on E. Commerce St. that will display the history of Milford; and Oak Grove Cemetery, where information will be provided about the builders of the homes on tour who may be buried there and more. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65 and older) and can be purchased at Main Street Art, Acorn Farm and Your Nesting Place prior to the tour and at the tour homes or the museum during the event. For information, go to milfordhistory.org.

If you’d like your home to work harder for you come Labor Day weekend, you may want to consider installing some decorative hooks. Get those clothes off the floor and neatly arranged, making them easy to grab when you’re on the go. The Fisherman’s Wood Ruler With Hooks from Hobby Lobby, priced at around $25, is one fun find among their selections. This particular style holds up to five items and could come in handy for lightweight jackets just in time for the fall season. For information, go to hobbylobby.com.

If you’re looking for a user-friendly gadget for all those worn-out handle grips on your devices, check out Re-Grip. Available in three sizes, it works on everything from gardening tools to sports gear. Starting at around $10 for the smallest size, Re-Grip is sold at hardware stores nationwide and online at major retailers including Amazon, Home Depot and Walmart. For information, go to re-grip.com.

