“It’s all about the dog and the garden too …” was submitted by Lorie Willing, this week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner.
“Our Whipple Lakeside Garden in Clarkston is a happy place for us and our sheltie, Ranger,” she said via email. Her garden has been a do-it-yourself project filled with hostas (which, among other plantings, are divided and shared regularly with neighbors and friends), hydrangeas (which have moved more than she has) and black-eyed Susans, which are very kind to amateur gardeners.
Since her retirement, her garden has become one of her passions and an area of continuing education. She’ll win a free gardening book and be a finalist to win our grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card from English Gardens. To learn the rules and enter your garden photo in our contest, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos. Only digital entries are allowed this year.
