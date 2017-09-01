Lorie Willing (Photo: Lorie Willing)

“It’s all about the dog and the garden too …” was submitted by Lorie Willing, this week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner.

“Our Whipple Lakeside Garden in Clarkston is a happy place for us and our sheltie, Ranger,” she said via email. Her garden has been a do-it-yourself project filled with hostas (which, among other plantings, are divided and shared regularly with neighbors and friends), hydrangeas (which have moved more than she has) and black-eyed Susans, which are very kind to amateur gardeners.

Since her retirement, her garden has become one of her passions and an area of continuing education. She’ll win a free gardening book and be a finalist to win our grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card from English Gardens. To learn the rules and enter your garden photo in our contest, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos. Only digital entries are allowed this year.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iNINg7