There’s a seamless transition between Birmingham interior designer Amy Weinstein’s living space and her work space, and that’s exactly what she wanted.

Symmetry at work: Birmingham House Tour
Interior designer Amy Weinstein lived in her home for
Interior designer Amy Weinstein lived in her home for 17 years before she renovated it from top to bottom starting in 2016. It'll be one of seven homes featured on the Sept. 14 Birmingham House Tour, hosted by The Community House.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Sitting on her new 9-foot front porch, Weinstein said
Sitting on her new 9-foot front porch, Weinstein said she wanted to create the ultimate live work space. The exterior has a modern farmhouse vibe.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Weinstein's late 1950s colonial before renovations.
Weinstein's late 1950s colonial before renovations.  Amy Weinstein
The first floor of Weinstein's 2,800 square foot house
The first floor of Weinstein's 2,800 square foot house opens immediately to the living room. A shimmery fabric panel helps separate what was once the foyer from the rest of the space.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
The living room.
The living room.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
The sofa is from Baker.
The sofa is from Baker.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
The furniture is a mix of new contemporary pieces with
The furniture is a mix of new contemporary pieces with vintage ones, including two velvet chairs. The server is from Dunbar.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A soapstone fireplace mantel stretches all the way
A soapstone fireplace mantel stretches all the way to the ceiling to make the room feel taller. Matching Calvin Klein bookcases from Scott Shuptrine Interiors flank the fireplace.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Minimal window treatments work perfectly with the sleek
Minimal window treatments work perfectly with the sleek decor. Weinstein said she kept paring down her design "to the simplest solution."  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A mix of accents adds texture and personality to the
A mix of accents adds texture and personality to the living room.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Art books fill the bookcases.
Art books fill the bookcases.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A 900-square-foot addition houses the kitchen and Weinstein's
A 900-square-foot addition houses the kitchen and Weinstein's work studio. She worked with John Morgan from Perspectives on the custom cabinets.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Weinstein says she didn't want it to look like a traditional
Weinstein says she didn't want it to look like a traditional kitchen. She wanted it to blend with her nearby studio.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Amy Weinstein, interior designer of AMW Design Studio,
Amy Weinstein, interior designer of AMW Design Studio, renovated her home of 18 years in Birmingham in a year. Amy describes the style as "Acquired, well edited, artfully chosen, and eclectic."  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
The kitchen is a mix of materials: Tafisa, a type of
The kitchen is a mix of materials: Tafisa, a type of decorative panel made from recycled material; and Cristallo Natural Quartz countertops.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
An island in Weinstein's work studio doubles as another
An island in Weinstein's work studio doubles as another space for food or guests when she's entertaining.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A vintage dining room set that once belonged to Weinstein's
A vintage dining room set that once belonged to Weinstein's grandparents was completely redone and reupholstered.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A geometric theme carries throughout the dining room.
A geometric theme carries throughout the dining room. The light fixture is aluminum. The art is from Home Goods. "A twisted angles theme repeats in the light fixture, in the fabric, in the artwork," says Weinstein.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A china cabinet once filled with 1940s pottery now
A china cabinet once filled with 1940s pottery now shows off Weinstein's collection of Fornasetti plates. Weinstein sold the pottery. "I was just done with one phase and wanted to move into a 'grown up,'" she says with a laugh.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
The Dunbar dining set was refinished in a darker stain
The Dunbar dining set was refinished in a darker stain and reupholstered with a Duralee fabric.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Custom made floral wallpaper from the Detroit Wallpaper
Custom made floral wallpaper from the Detroit Wallpaper Company adds a sense of whimsy to the downstairs powder room. Weinstein designed the vanity which was made by Designs Unlimited. The floor is from Ciot.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A vintage piece stands in what was once the foyer.
A vintage piece stands in what was once the foyer. The floors, once carpeted, are now a wide plank hickory flooring.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A custom made full-height steel stair railing makes
A custom made full-height steel stair railing makes a statement just beyond the front door. "It's an architectural element, kind of an art piece, it's sculptural and it serves a purpose," says Weinstein. "And it opens up the hall so it doesn't feel like a hall."  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Made by Weinstein's friend Tom Myers of Gallery Steel,
Made by Weinstein's friend Tom Myers of Gallery Steel, it was so big it had to be brought inside in two pieces and soldered together.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Weinstein says the steel wall "evolved." She knew she
Weinstein says the steel wall "evolved." She knew she wanted to get rid of the previous wall, but we sort of struggled with how that could happen," says Weinstein. Old black and white family photos hang at the top of the stairs.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A fun wallpaper from Detroit Wallpaper Company makes
A fun wallpaper from Detroit Wallpaper Company makes a statement in an upstairs guest bedroom.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
The bed frame was reupholstered in white. Two old nightstands
The bed frame was reupholstered in white. Two old nightstands were repainted white.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
The flooring also was replaced upstairs.
The flooring also was replaced upstairs.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
An apothecary chest is from Weinstein's mother. The
An apothecary chest is from Weinstein's mother. The faux taxidermy heads are from Home Goods.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A fluffy stool adds more texture to the room.
A fluffy stool adds more texture to the room.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Rather than spread family photos throughout the house,
Rather than spread family photos throughout the house, Weinstein contained most of them to three floating shelves in the upstairs hallway. Black frames give them a sense of cohesiveness.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Vinyl panels create the illusion of a sky-high headboard
Vinyl panels create the illusion of a sky-high headboard and make a guest bedroom seem bigger. Weinstein says she was trying to create the look of a boutique hotel.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A mid-century chair blends seamlessly with A Danish
A mid-century chair blends seamlessly with A Danish modern desk and African accents.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Another upstairs bedroom was converted into a dream
Another upstairs bedroom was converted into a dream walk-in closet.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
An upstairs bathroom.
An upstairs bathroom.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Two Baker wingback chairs flank the end of the bed
Two Baker wingback chairs flank the end of the bed in the master bedroom suite. "I wanted to have an example (to show clients that putting chairs at the end of the bed)... works,'" says Weinstein.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A portrait of Weinstein when she was a child hangs
A portrait of Weinstein when she was a child hangs in the master bedroom.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
A spacious master bathroom. The cabinets are from Scavolini
A spacious master bathroom. The cabinets are from Scavolini in Birmingham. The tile is from Ann Sacks.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
    Since she works from home, Weinstein of AMW Design Studio, wanted to create a space that reflects her work aesthetic but also her life. Now, after a major renovation and addition with a kitchen that flows right into her home studio, her 2,800-square-foot home isn’t just a home but a living, breathing portfolio.

    “It’s really a live-work house, designed specifically with that in mind,” Weinstein says. “I wanted these two spaces together because people hang out in their kitchen. And when I have clients over for meetings it’s nice to be able to offer people food and show them examples.”

    Weinstein’s three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home will be one of seven on display Thursday as part of the upcoming Birmingham House Tour, hosted by The Community House. Proceeds go toward the community house’s children’s and adult programs and services (see box for tour details).

    All of the homes on this year’s tour feature a range of architectural styles with Weinstein’s on the more contemporary end of the spectrum.

    Weinstein lived in her home for 17 years as a renter before the previous owner asked if she’d like to buy it (“It was a real dump” before renovations, she says bluntly). So when it came to finally renovating it, she’d had plenty of time to think about the look and style she wanted to create. She added 900 square feet.

    “Once I bought it, it was ‘What’s the easiest, most affordable way to transform this house?’” says Weinstein.

    And Weinstein knew what she didn’t want to do: tear down and build something much larger. She thinks there are too many overbuilt houses in Birmingham.

    “It loses the charm and history,” says Weinstein.

    The addition houses her new studio and kitchen, along with a master suite and extra bedroom upstairs. It features Cristallo counters, a type of natural quartz; Tafisa (a melamine veneer); and oversized heated porcelain tile on the floor. There’s one island in the kitchen and another in the nearby studio, which is perfect for entertaining if she needs it.

    “I’ve set up a bar on here, lunch for the grandkids,” Weinstein says. “... I didn’t want a kitchen that looked like a kitchen because it’s so much a part of this space (her studio).”

    Her house is a mix of classic pieces with plenty of modern twists. The 1950s Dunbar dining room set belonged to Weinstein’s grandmother. The entire set was refinished and the chairs were reupholstered with Duralee fabric.

    There’s also a sense of symmetry throughout the house, from the refrigerator with an oversized door that goes all the way to the ceiling to blend with another cabinet, to the Calvin Klein bookcases in the living room that flank both sides of the fireplace. They’re filled with art books.

    The color palette, meanwhile, is what Weinstein calls “graige” — a combo of gray and beige.

    “There are accents of black for a little bit of drama, white and what I call olive oil gold,” says Weinstein.

    And she puts her own unique twist on what could be mundane details.

    Instead of installing a straightforward stair railing, Weinstein replaced the wall with a large steel architectural wall that runs from floor to ceiling made by her friend Tom Myers, a metal artist, of Gallery Steel. Too big to fit in the house, it was brought in in two pieces and soldered together inside.

    “It’s an architectural element, kind of an art piece, it’s kind of sculptural, it serves a purpose and it opens up the hall,” says Weinstein.

    Upstairs, Weinstein converted what was her daughter’s bedroom into the ultimate dream closet.

    “I knew this was going to be my closet,” says Weinstein. “It’s wider than most closets. You don’t need this much width.”

    She also created a gorgeous master bedroom suite. It can be closed off and has a spacious bathroom.

    And while her decor is unique and personal, Weinstein was thoughtful about how it’s displayed. Rather than spreading family photos throughout the house, she kept them in one place on floating shelves on the second level.

    Playful, sleek wallpaper makes a statement in several rooms including an upstairs guest bedroom, the laundry room and a downstairs bathroom.

    Weinstein jokes that remaking her home after living in it for so long — she moved back in in March — was “like birthing a baby.” But after all the hard work, it isn’t just a home. It’s a reflection of her style.

    “It’s totally designed for my lifestyle,” Weinstein says.

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    (313) 223-4686

    Twitter: @mfeighan

    Birmingham House Tour

    Hosted by The Community House, the 30th annual tour runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Seven houses, including interior design Amy Weinstein’s home, will open their doors. Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 the day of the tour, which begins at The Community House, 380 South Bates. Tickets are limited. Call (248) 644-5832 or go to communityhouse.com.

