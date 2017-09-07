(Photo: George and Janice Gray)

George and Janice Gray have lived in their St. Clair Shores home for more than 30 years and they’ve made the most of what they call their “small oasis” with perennials, annuals and a small water feature.

And that’s not all.

“We have an abundance of strawberries, tomatoes, raspberries, concord grapes, dill for the black swallow tails and milkweed for the monarchs,” write the Grays in their entry to this year’s garden photo contest. “The hummingbirds also love our nectar based plants. We enjoy watching the hummers with our grandchildren, along with American goldfinches (and) black capped chickadees to name a few.”

The Grays’ entry, “Butterfly & Hummingbird Oasis,” is the weekly winner of the Garden Photo Contest. They’ll win a free home or garden book. They’ll also be finalists for our grand prize, a $200 gift card to English Gardens.

