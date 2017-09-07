William Fletcher Owosso tour house (Photo: Michael Paine / Owosso Historic Commission)

Owosso tour features variety of styles, homes

“Step Back in Time” is the theme of this year’s Owosso Historic Home Tour on Sept. 16, which will feature seven homes along with seven cultural centers and museums, in a range of styles. One home, an Italianate style (pictured), dates all the way back to 1874 and was built for William Fletcher. His occupation, according to his marriage certificate? “Gentleman,” it says, in a post on the Owosso tour’s Facebook page. The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20. For information, call the Shiawassee Arts Center at (989)723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.

Coming to America: Home Goods offshoot

Hold on to your wallets, Home Goods fans. The beloved home decor bargain retailer is opening an offshoot in the United States called HomeSense. Already popular in Canada and Europe, HomeSense offers furniture, rugs, art and more with prices 20-60 percent below other retailers. But unlike Home Goods it has no formal departments, which allows it to expand departments as needed, depending on shipments. Unfortunately, there is no HomeSense location in Michigan yet but there is one just 26 minutes from Detroit — in Windsor, Ontario – so you’ll need a passport or enhanced driver’s license for your bargain shopping. HomeSense is at 4324 Walker Road in Windsor. Call (519) 966-0260 for information.

HomeSense is a new offshoot of Home Goods. (Photo: HomeSense)

Roughly 500 dahlias to be on display

If you love dahlias, check out the Southeast Michigan Dahlia Society Show on Sept. 16-17 at the Orchard Mall, 6337 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield. Now in its 65th year, the show will open at 9 a.m. with judging of dahlia entries. From 12-5 p.m. Sept. 16, dahlia society members will answer questions about the roughly 500 flowers on display. The show reopens at 9 a.m. Sept. 17. The show is free and open to the public. Call (248) 652-9059.

Garden party benefits Palmer Park log cabin

Log cabins in Detroit are like last month’s eclipse: an incredibly rare sight. No wonder there’s a special group of residents in the city doing everything they can to preserve and restore what may be the only one left: the Palmer Park log cabin. Built in 1885 for U.S. Sen. Thomas and his wife Lizzie Merrill Palmer in 1885 in what is now Palmer Park, the cabin is actually like a Victorian home inside, but has fallen on hard times during the past 40 years. On Sunday, People for Palmer Park will host the third annual “Light Up the Cabin” Garden Party benefit from 3-6 p.m. to raise more funds for restorations. Sunday’s party, held in a historic Tudor mansion overlooking the Detroit Golf Club, directly across from Palmer Park, will include music, an open wine bar, freshly prepared local cuisine and a silent auction. Tickets are $75. Go to logcabinparty2017.eventbrite.com.

Forty years after it was closed, volunteers are working to bring back the 1885 Palmer Park log cabin and restore it. A garden party fundraiser is planned for Sunday. (Photo: Barbara Barefield)

