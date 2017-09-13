Glenn Haege

Funeral services for “America’s Master Handyman” Glenn Haege will be held from 12-8 p.m. Sunday at E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral home, 3801 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.

Haege, a beloved radio show host, Detroit News columnist and author, died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 70.

Haege’s column, “The Handyman,” ran for 22 years in the News’ Homestyle magazine and his radio show spanned 33 years, most recently airing on WJR-AM (760). Haege, of Macomb Township, answered more than 85,000 home improvement questions over the decades and loved introducing his fans to new products and giving them ways to save money in their homes, according to his executive producer Rob David.

“Any time you put him on (the radio) the phone would light up,” said David. “...He loved knowing things. He loved being the smartest guy in the room. Seven days a week, he’d read magazines, talk to manufacturers or go to building sites.”

Sunday’s visitation is open to the public. A private memorial service is planned for family only.

In lieu of flowers, Haege’s family requests that donations be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Salvation Army, or Habitat for Humanity.

