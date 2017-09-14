Leathercraft Traditional Home (Photo: Corey Damen Jenkins)

Corey Damen Jenkins shows new furniture line

“An Evening with Corey Damen Jenkins” will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Home Interior Warehouse in Walled Lake. You’ll be able to see the local designer’s nationally acclaimed furniture collection with Leathercraft and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, wine and live music. “I had the pleasure of meeting Corey at the High Point Market in North Carolina earlier this year and was impressed with his beautiful furniture line and eye for design,” says Jackie Schwartz, owner of Home Interior Warehouse, in a press release. “Corey will be transforming a portion of our showroom, incorporating his designs from Leathercraft furniture. We cannot wait for people to see what he does!” The pieces are youthful, modern and sexy while also paying homage to the classic traditions of the past. The store is at 1017 E. West Maple Road. For information, go to homeinteriorwarehouse.com.

Wall panels transform a space

Transform a space, whether it’s a bedroom, accent wall or entryway with the budget-friendly and easy-to-install Vänt Wall Panels that simply click together and are mounted on the wall with the patent-pending SimpleMount System. Mix and match colors with new designs that range from black denim to a vintage leather finish. Each panel is 1.75 inches thick and either 30 or 39 inches long and filled with foam padding and batting for comfort and backed with a solid wood support. At least four panels are required on the mounting system to ensure a tight fit with no gaps. After that, you can add two or four more panels, depending on your space. For information, go to vantpanels.com.

The Loft - Beige Vintage (Photo: Vänt Wall Panels)

Add to your fall decor with pillow accents

For a simple way to celebrate the season in style, let your sofa do the talking with this fall accent pillow from Target that says it all. Sold online and available in four colors including the burgundy shown, it’s a great way to introduce a few of those warm autumn hues. The pillow sells for around $30. For information, go to target.com.

Accents for fall (Photo: Target)

Northville-Novi Home Tour on tap for Sept. 23

The Northville-Novi branch of the American Association of University Women will hold the 21st Northville-Novi Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23. This event features five private Northville residences and the Lace Museum with extended hours for ticket holders and a rare collection of European and American 19th century handmade lace. Purchase tickets ($20) in Northville at Starring The Gallery, 118 W. Main St. (tickets can be picked up there on tour day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Gardenviews, 117 E. Main St., Pear-Aphernalia, 184 E. Main St., or in Novi at Meadowbrook Art Center, 41200 Ten Mile Road. Tickets may be purchased from tour homes on the day of the event, but availability is not guaranteed. Credit cards may be used online, but tickets purchased at stores or tour homes require cash or check. For information, go to aauwnn.org.

Northville-Novi Home Tour (Photo: Northville-Novi Home Tour)

