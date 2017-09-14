(Photo: Katherine Rook)

Katherine Rook of Royal Oak isn’t afraid to think outside the box when it comes to her backyard.

When she ran out of space to plant things horizontally in her compact yard, she went vertical with PVC pipe to add more flower boxes.

But there was a downside — the backyard faces west with direct sunlight and her water bill skyrocketed. She needed to add shade but didn’t have room for trees. The solution? Sails from Amazon.

“They shade the yard perfectly, cool down the back of the house and provide sun and water relief to our plants,” says Rook in an email. “Plus, we love the way it looks.”

Rook’s photo, “Sailing in Royal Oak,” is the final weekly winner of this year’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She’ll win a free garden book; she’ll also be a finalist to win the grand prize, a $200 gift card to English Gardens.

Now, it’s our readers turn to determine the grand prize winner of this year’s contests. Go to detroitnews.com/gardenvote and vote on your favorite finalist. Readers can vote one time per day.

Voting begins at 12:01 Friday, Sept. 15, and runs 5 p.m. Sept. 20. The grand prize winner will be announced Sept. 22.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

